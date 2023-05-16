The vast majority of high school students have no idea that their future job probably won’t have a pension and that only about half of them will have access to a 401(k). They don’t know and likely don’t care that Social Security is in jeopardy. Their parents may have given them a credit card, but it’s doubtful that they know how to use credit wisely.

Our young people face a financial maze more complex and potentially more dangerous than their parents ever faced. The expression, “life was simpler back then,” applies to financial issues more than to perhaps any other part of American life.

Yet many high school students can’t choose a personal finance course because either they don’t exist or they are embedded deep in another course like economics or civics.

The good news is that Wisconsin is getting closer to passing Assembly Bill 109, which would requires one-half credit of personal finance education for all students to graduate.

This is huge. Studies show that personal finance education leads to positive behaviors. It leads to savings in interest payments on student debt, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and other consumer debt. And it also leads those in the know to take those savings and fund retirement plans.

To me, that’s knowledge that is practical and indispensable. Yet some argue against requiring financial literacy education in high schools because there is pressure to cover many subjects. Others say the knowledge wears off, or that plenty of online courses and community workshops are available.

Other states, some nearby, have considered these issues but plowed ahead because of the critical importance of personal finance education. Nineteen states have passed legislation — 11 in the past two years alone — guaranteeing a high school course to all who graduate, and there are 78 active bills in 29 other states.

I am fortunate to be at a high school that requires personal finance. I begin my course by explaining to students that they are going to make a movie of their life. They are the writer, director, producer and star in that movie. But, you only get to make one movie — there are no prequels and there are no sequels.

And I am the budget director.

If I get a script in which a student plays a waitress at a café, marries the short order cook, buys a million-dollar home on Lake Michigan, drives a new BMW every three years, and puts their kids through the best private schools, I label it science fiction. They might as well become a Jedi knight in Star Wars.

Instead, I coach them to write a docudrama based on their reality.

Personal finance education is for our kids. Thankfully, they have the time to form good financial habits versus learning the hard way later in life. Taking on $100,000 in student loan debt to get a $20,000 per year job can cripple you for life.

When I went to high school years ago in northern Wisconsin, I didn’t know what I didn’t know. And that’s still the case for our young people. But starting one’s adult life being financially illiterate involves a much more severe penalty today than when I graduated. And if you’re from a family that suffers from multigenerational poverty, you need this knowledge even more because little if any discussion about money takes place at home.

I’ve been a teacher for a long time, and perhaps I’m slightly biased, but I firmly believe that few if any other courses in high school have the potential to positively influence so many lives in such a profound manner.

If our young people know the financial rules as they head into the game of life, more of them will win that game, as will their families, communities, our state and nation.

Most polls reveal around 90% of Americans believe personal finance should be required, with a nearly identical percentage in the Badger state. So kudos to our lawmakers for getting AB 109 this far. Now, for our kids, let’s push it over the finish line.

Forward Wisconsin.