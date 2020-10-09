Patrick T. Reardon: What does it mean to be a 'good Catholic'?

For me, I don’t think so much about who’s a “good Catholic.” I think more about who Jesus said were “blessed.” According to Matthew’s gospel, he spelled this out in the Sermon on the Mount. (Luke’s gospel has fewer items, and says the sermon was on a plain, not on a hill. Just another example of the ambiguities around Jesus.)

I would never claim to know how Citizen Jesus would vote in November. But it seems to me that the Beatitudes — the “blesseds” — from the Sermon on the Mount would come into play as he got ready to mark his ballot.

“Blessed are the poor in spirit,” he says as he starts. Blessed, too, he says, are those grieving, the meek, the merciful and the clean of heart.

He’s describing people who are on the edges of things, not those in the center of power or trying to get there. No politician is going to fit that description, but maybe the measure of candidates is the degree to which they see these people on the margins as blessed.

Jesus has two other things to say: “Blessed are they who hunger and thirst for righteousness. ... Blessed are they who are persecuted for the sake of righteousness.” Oh, and one more: “Blessed are the peacemakers.”