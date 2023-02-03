If the MAGA Republicans want to paralyze the government of the United States, they have a very good model from 17th and 18th century Poland. And they already seem to be following that model. Historians say the liberum veto was a disaster that had a crushing effect on Poland.

How the liberum veto worked is so bizarre it strains belief.

The Sejm is the Polish equivalent of the United States Congress; it makes the nation’s laws. After the liberum veto was introduced in the 17th century, at any time, any one member of the Sejm could say, “I do not allow.” That would void not only the piece of legislation that the member objected to, it also could void all other legislation that the Sejm had passed in a months-long session. Of about 100 Sejm legislative sessions, about 50 were totally wiped out by the liberum veto.

Sejm members represented geographic districts, and many were rich landowners or representatives of the rich nobles. They were not reluctant to use the liberum veto.

The result: For more than 100 years, the Sejm passed almost no meaningful legislation. Poland, at the time, like most nations, had economic, social and military problems, but the liberum veto kept the Sejm from doing things aimed at solving them.

What sort of legislation did the liberum veto prevent? Well, since the liberum veto was favored by the nation’s rich nobles and since rich nobles held sway in the Sejm, the liberum veto turned out to be a special interest measure. As such it was used to defeat any proposal that was not in the interest of the nobles. So any notions aimed at helping the peasantry or that would result in an emerging middle class were strangled. In one vote, nobles used the liberum veto to defeat a proposal to raise an army to defend Poland against a Turkish invasion. The nobles didn’t want the expense of raising an army.

Also stifled were measures to strengthen Poland’s central government. The nobility had a long history of wanting the monarchy, the central government, to be weak. They felt that a strong central government, a king with real power, would be a threat to their own individual power. That thinking appealed to Poland’s aggressive neighbors, Russia and Austria. They liked the idea of a weak Poland, and they bribed members of the Sejm to use the liberum veto to squash anything that would make Poland a stronger country.

The deal that Kevin McCarthy swallowed last month in exchange for the votes of the Gaetz Gang that would make him speaker of the House included this provision: If at any time, any one member of the House of Representatives calls for a vote to oust the speaker, such a vote must be held.

That does not have exactly the same effect as the liberum veto, because a call for an ouster vote doesn’t mean McCarthy would automatically be dumped as speaker. But as with the liberum veto, one objector can gum up the nation’s lawmaking machinery. On a call for the ouster of the speaker, the House could immediately shift from lawmaking mode to internal politicking. All committee work could be derailed in favor of jockeying for votes on the fate of the speaker.

And of course, if the speaker survived an ouster vote, the MAGA Republicans could do it again and again and again. They could call for a steady stream of ouster votes. And that would paralyze the government.

The Democrats have taken up the chant that paralysis is what the Republicans want -- that the Republicans have no interest in governing, no interest in solving the problems of the nation, and that they just want to stop the Democrats from doing what they want to do. The Republicans have not really denied that claim, and their lack of a platform for the 2020 election underscores the Democrats’ contention that governing is not a hot item on the Republican to-do list.

And there is further expectation that with the Republicans in control of the House no significant legislation will be enacted regardless of what happens to the speaker. The Senate, with its slender Democratic majority, will probably pass some bills that will die in the House. They probably won’t even make it to the floor. And the Republicans in the House will probably propose some measures that don’t stand a chance, such as abolition of the Internal Revenue Service. Even if the Senate didn’t swat that one down, the president would.

All of that makes McCarthy’s Faustian bargain with the MAGAs less significant.

But Poland, historians say, paid a steep price for the liberum veto. They say it led to a weakening of Poland’s central government, to a national state of anarchy and to the destruction of the Polish government and the partition of Poland among Russia, Prussia and Austria. The series of partitions essentially meant there was no Poland from late in the 1700s until after World War I.

Wladyslaw Konopczynski, a Polish professor of history who died in 1952, is considered the primary authority on the liberum veto. One of his claims is that the liberum veto, despite strong opposition, survived so long because of a decline in civic virtue. Many observers say there now is a similar decline in civic virtue in the United States.

If there is such a decline, it probably won’t mean that the United States will be partitioned among Canada, Mexico and Cuba. But government paralysis could cause serious new problems for our country.