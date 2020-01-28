Patrick Elliott: Dubious school voucher programs don't deserve celebration

We have the same problem in Wisconsin with both the Milwaukee and statewide voucher programs. Religious schools dominate the landscape. Only one of the 254 schools in the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program is not religious. Instead of pluralistic schools that exist to educate, not indoctrinate, we have segregated religious schools that are not welcoming to all students. Some private schools in Wisconsin have, for instance, enshrined anti-LGBTQ policies in their student handbooks.

On this dubious voucher anniversary, we should also reflect on the accountability problem that politicians created when they turned public money over to private actors. More than $139 million was given to Milwaukee voucher schools that were eventually removed from the program for failing to meet requirements related to finances, accreditation, student safety and auditing. One notorious voucher school in Milwaukee, LifeSkills Academy, closed up shop in 2013 during the middle of the school year, leaving parents scrambling.