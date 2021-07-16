Patrick DePula: Johnson's rhetoric threatens to prolong pandemic

Like small business owners across Wisconsin, I’ve spent the past 16 months battling the pandemic, trying to keep our doors open, and trying to keep on as many employees as possible. The most important consideration has been how we keep both our guests and employees safe while keeping our businesses afloat.
With summer kicking off, I was finally able to safely and fully re-open my restaurant, hire back a full staff and fire-up our kitchen once again to serve hungry Wisconsinites. To see our tables filled with smiling patrons enjoying life like it was before the COVID-19 pandemic is truly special.
We’ve only made it this far because of a very successful vaccination rollout by the Evers and Biden administrations that has allowed us to open back up with the confidence that we won’t get sick from COVID-19. But if we want to keep our doors open, keep our employees at work and continue to serve our community, we need Wisconsinites to continue getting vaccinated.
It seems Sen. Ron Johnson doesn’t agree with this as he continues his misguided crusade to discourage people from getting vaccinated. If he gets his way, we could see a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, and I may once again have to shut down my restaurant and lay off employees, who are just trying to take care of themselves and their families.
It’s clear Johnson doesn’t care about our economic recovery, Wisconsin businesses or our workers. Everything he says and does runs contrary to what we need to do to fully bounce back from this pandemic. But his indifference started long before a vaccine was even available. As I and others were trying to figure out how we could safely reopen our businesses, Johnson spent the pandemic making it harder to recover. He continuously went against the medical community as he questioned the effectiveness of masks, encouraged large social gatherings and dismissed the dangers of COVID-19.
What makes this worse is that Johnson clearly knows better. He has access to the best scientists and data in the world, all of which tell us we need to get vaccinated if we want to keep our businesses open and Wisconsinites safe.
Johnson is doing all of this to fulfill his self-serving agenda on Wisconsin taxpayers’ dime. He doesn’t care about the real world impact it has on people like me and my employees. For the sake of our economy and public health, I implore Johnson to stop playing games with our well-being.
Patrick DePula is owner of Salvatore's Tomato Pies in Madison.
