“Fellow Mortals is more than a place. It is a living philosophy based on the belief that encouraging compassion in humans toward all life brings out the finest aspects of our humanity.” — Fellow Mortals’ mission
I was driving home last week, from Madison. Six miles from my house, on State Highway 127, I saw a truck stopped in the oncoming lane, and a man standing over a heap in the road. I pulled over.
A fawn had been hit by a car. The man was loudly complaining that the person who hit the fawn “just drove off, treating this baby like trash”.
The man had crutches in his truck, and was suffering from a hernia. He could not help me pick up this large, traumatized, kicking fawn. I estimated her to be about four months old. The most obvious injury was the back leg completely broken between ankle and knee joints.
The heat index was over 100 degrees. I helped pull her off the road. Cars were passing us by and no one stopped.
I drove a short distance to get help from a couple of nurses. They had donated $1,000 to our goat rescue 16 years ago.
The man followed me. We lifted the fawn into the back of the truck driven by the first man to stop. He drove to my farm, with both of us securing the fawn.
I happened to have a surgeon from India staying in my cottage. I brought down a box fan, straw, lantern, horse wrap, splint, wash cloth, hydrogen peroxide and water. The doctor washed the limb and splinted it, saying that there were bone fragments and she might not heal.
I did not realize how injured the fawn was. She also had fractures in her other leg, and likely internal injuries. She was a helpless, sweet, beautiful baby who deserved so much better.
My veterinarian did not return my call the next day. A friend urged me to contact Fellow Mortals, near Lake Geneva. I could not drive two hours without someone tending the fawn in the back of my Jeep.
Fellow Mortals is a wildlife rehabilitation center that takes in deer and other indigenous wildlife to heal and release to the wild. I asked the volunteers there what would happen to her if she could heal. They would keep her with 10 other fawns they are tending, in a wild large enclosure. If the fawns could be released, after hunting season, they would be freed.
By the time we could coordinate driving her to Fellow Mortals, she had suffered too long, and her condition worsened as we carried her to the car. I could hear my friend in the back urging her to live: “You can do this, baby girl. Breathe.” But she died in my car, 20 minutes from Fellow Mortals.
We were greeted kindly at the center by an older couple from Scotland. They said they were volunteering, and their daughter worked on staff. Karen McKenzie came out to take the fawn to their crematorium. She told us that older fawns like this one often die of “capture myopathy," a condition which may result in sudden death, "or clinical signs may develop hours, days, or up to two months following capture." She also said that the fawn had other fractures and with two limbs damaged so badly, they would have euthanized her. At least she would not have suffered as she did.
So it is important to attempt to transport the animal, quietly, as quickly as possible to their facility. They can X-ray, assess, and cast a broken limb or address other injuries.
Although one sees deer wiped out by cars going 75 miles an hour down our highways, the country roads are also full of fawns and their mothers at this time of year. Fawns do not always stick close, and often if you see one deer, slow down, because others and bounding fawns may follow.
During the second polar vortex in March, late at night, I found another full-grown doe curled up on the pavement at the edge of my road, just half a mile from my driveway. She was freezing to the pavement, her tongue hanging out and head thrown back. I found her leg broken and turned backwards at the knee. The driver had hit her and run. She lunged into the road, and then into the brush on the other side of the road, using her front legs. I went home to get blankets and a loaf of bread with peanut butter. She was so afraid of me that she kept lurching forward so I tossed the bread to her hoping that the snow would keep her until morning. When I drove back in the morning, I saw an eagle and three crows fly up from her direction. She had frozen to death laid out on the snow.
We need a state Department of Natural Resources that is accessible to help us help our wildlife. A state agency should also fund wildlife rehabilitation instead of hunting and trapping recruitment. People should care enough to stop to help when they injure wildlife or find them injured.
Wisconsin is number six in the country in deer-car collisions — about 20,000 reported per year. Please slow down and help when you injure or see injured wildlife.
Action Alert:
Fellow Mortals, started by Yvonne Wallace Blane and Steven J. Blane is a wonderful resource. They ask that you call when you find wildlife in need: (262) 248-5055. They have 500 animals in their care right now. They are open seven days a week, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Over 27 years, they have helped 32,000 lives. Volunteers contribute 5,000 hours annually. They have an internship program.
Patricia Randolph of Portage is a longtime activist for wildlife. madravenspeak@gmail.com or www.wiwildlifeethic.org
