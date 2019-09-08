"From the standpoint of almost every other living thing, humans, with a strategy of economic growth at all costs, have become a kind of hybrid deadly fungus, predatory lender and concentration camp management agency.” — Carl Safina, author of “Beyond Words, What Animals Think and Feel”
In a CNN opinion piece published in May, Carl Sarafina wrote, "Something is wrong with humanity. We have a broken relationship with the world."
Sarafina decried that even the chairman of the United Nations mass extinction report, Robert Watson, frames the human destruction of a million species as: "The bigger issue is the way it will affect human well-being, as we've said many times — food, water, energy, human health."
"In other words, the world is all about us," Sarafina wrote. "Nature matters only to the extent that humans get things from it. But that stance is exactly what's causing the planet's problems. It is the problem. Caring only about people is why we have these problems affecting nature and people. Not caring about nature is degrading the entire planet and its life-supporting systems, causing suffering and misery to life in every corner of the world. Endangering just 100 species constitutes an emergency. Eradicating a million is a catastrophe. And it's well under way."
In this crisis of ecosystem collapse, with 60% of large mammals facing extinction right now, the Wisconsin Department of Natural “Resources” merrily debuted their new plan for bear killing 2019-29. The new plan is just like the old plan — all about hunter satisfaction, hunter recruitment and retention, access to public and private lands for killing wildlife, killing zones, killing numbers games, and whether the skull size of the largest bear killed in Wisconsin is accurate. The central forest (the Chequamegon), which could be a perfect peaceful habitat for bears, wolves, coyotes and other wildlife — away from conflicts with people — is seen as providing a “quality hunting area."
"Large" is an obsession of hunters, as if size increases their size and stature. This is absurd — it just shows the insecurity of men who cannot find their worth and value in compassion and respect for all life. This sickness also comes out in mass shootings, frustration of men who cannot dominate women, power struggles and the massive destruction of habitat on planet earth.
If wild animals could shoot back, these cowards who shoot trapped animals in trees, run them down with packs of dogs and lure them to bait piles for easy kill would have to have some skill, risk and skin in the “game." Their big guns and crossbows would be matched. Attacking unarmed beings who can only try to run away, these pathetic killers are obsessed year after year with yet another head on wall — death memorialized in taxidermy over styrofoam, measuring skull size, measuring antler points, measuring weight of the corpse — as if it took some sort of skill or bravery to wage war on unarmed young animals for sport.
To me, it is like killing innocent children for fun.
The Royal Society published a study in March 2017: "Why Men Trophy Hunt," written by Chris T. Darimont, Brian F. Codding and Kristen Hawkes. Under “Man — the Show-off?”: “…evidence for show-off behavior appears clear. Trophy hunters commonly pose for photographs with their prey, with the heads, hides and ornamentation prepared for display.” Social media gives a worldwide audience.
But the world has shifted. The killing of Cecil the Lion shamed the trophy killer dentist. And even the DNR's Bear Advisory Committee, composed only of those interested in killing our bears, wrote:
“Public surveys have revealed that the majority of state residents feel that bears ‘deserve our appreciation’ and ‘keep nature in balance,' are willing to live near bears, and believe that there should be as ‘as many bears as the habitat can support’ on Wisconsin’s landscape.”
So is that public fairly and proportionately represented in decisions about bears?
The DNR website claims, “The Bear Advisory Committee is a diverse group representing agency, non-agency, tribal and stakeholder interests.”
Diverse? Represented are:
· Wisconsin Bear Hunters’ Association (two)
· Safari Club International, a trophy hunting organization
· Wisconsin Wildlife Federation (190 Wisconsin hunting, trapping and hounding organizations)
· Wisconsin Bowhunters’ Association
· GLIFWC, the Indian hunting bureau
· Wisconsin Farm Bureau
· U.S. Department of Agriculture
· 11 DNR staff enablers of the above special interests
There is not one representative for the more than 99% of citizens who do not kill bears. Not one from any humane group like the Humane Society of the United States.
The Natural Resources Board is similarly stacked with avid hunters. Gov. Tony Evers appointed Preston Cole, a longtime hunter enabler, as secretary of the DNR, and then put self-described “avid hunter” Fred Clark in Cole's place on the Natural Resources Board to fill out exclusive hunter control of that deciding board.
So with all that political power stacked against wildlife and the non-hunting public, there must be science determining wildlife fate?
A 2018 study in Science Advances found: “These results raise doubt about the purported scientific basis of hunt management across the United States and Canada.” Only 6% of agencies had external reviews.
Decide what you will do — who you will contact, what group you will join to fight for a living world. Act now.
Action Alert:
The bear kill runs Sept. 4-Oct. 8. Most of the bears will be slaughtered in the first week or two. Any spring cub is legal to kill, and most bears will be killed as babies, age 8 months to a year-and-a-half. Please contact Gov. Evers and send him this column and your protest: https://appengine.egov.com/apps/wi/Governor/contact
I will be finding time to sit in the Capitol rotunda with a sign, "Save Our Bears," and information about the slaughter of 3,850 bears who deserve our care and love. You can contact me to join me.
Patricia Randolph of Portage is a longtime activist for wildlife. madravenspeak@gmail.com or www.wiwildlifeethic.org
