“…the long-term protection of our wildlife—including large carnivores—depends on reforming the institutions of state wildlife management.” — Grizzly Times
On May 3, Sen. Ron Johnson held his only listed meeting in Hudson, near Minneapolis. This was coordinated with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a joint effort to take comments on de-listing gray wolves in the lower 48 states for annual trophy hunting and trapping seasons.
To put the presence of gray wolves in context, there are between 3,700 and 6,000 gray wolves in the lower 48 states. According to Animal Matters, "More than nine billion farm animals were slaughtered in the United States last year. Approximately 25 million farm animals are slaughtered each day in the United States.”
A recent study of life on earth revealed that 60 percent of mammals on earth are livestock, 36 percent are humans and only 4 percent are all the wild mammals left. Humans are killing off the wild to graze and kill billions of farm animals.
Eating meat is a known cancer risk, and animal agriculture causes between 18 percent and 51 percent of climate warming — more than caused by all transportation combined.
Should we protect our remaining wildlife (4 percent) instead of protecting livestock (60 percent), especially given natural predators as a minor depredation factor?
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, wolves may be responsible for two-tenths of one percent of the reason that livestock die before being sent to the slaughterhouse. Ninety percent is attributed to health issues and poor care. Why not focus on the 28 percent cause, respiratory diseases, due to standing in their own manure?
Since late 2014, Johnson, U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin have persistently worked to return the gray wolves of Wisconsin to trophy status, now extended to wolves in the lower 48 states.
Johnson invited Senate testimony from Jim Holte, head of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau, who expressed the usual utilitarian brutality toward even endangered animals, testifying: “Human need for food, fiber, shelter and energy shall have priority over the protection of endangered and threatened species.”
Holte promotes deregulation and weakening the Endangered Species Act to favor private property rights and voluntary incentives.
The Center for Biological Diversity has worked consistently to defend our wolves who guard ecosystem health: “This disgusting proposal would be a death sentence for gray wolves across the country,” said Collette Adkins, a senior attorney at the Center. “The Trump administration is dead set on appeasing special interests that want to kill wolves. We’re working hard to stop them.”
The proposal would remove federal protections for all gray wolves, with the exception of Mexican gray wolves, which are listed separately under the Endangered Species Act.
“The livestock industry and trophy hunters want wolves dead, but we’ll make sure the feds fulfill their obligation to restore wolves across the country,” Adkins added.
Gold-standard science conducted by the Nelson Institute’s Carnivore Co-existence Lab has shown that wolves and other carnivores can be protected alongside the protection of livestock most effectively by using non-lethal preventive measures. Those measures include ancient proven use of shepherds and guard dogs, newer protections of fladry (strips of plastic fluttering from cords strung around the livestock as enclosure), and foxlights which randomly flash, indicating the risk of human presence.
A seven-year Idaho study of non-lethal methods, with zero wolf killing, mirrors these results: “…sheep depredation losses to wolves were just 0.02% of the total number of sheep present, the lowest loss rate among sheep-grazing areas in wolf range statewide.”
As The Grizzly Times states in The Problem of State Wildlife Management:
“Management of wildlife by state agencies is almost wholly for the benefit of hunters and fishers … Hunters are a shrinking minority, not the majority of those who care about wildlife and places like Yellowstone. As the Tribes in the Northern Rockies are fond of saying, state wildlife management agencies represent a last bastion of the ethos of Manifest Destiny, which led to genocide and the destruction of ecosystems during the 1800s and early 1900s.”
“The primary and often stated goal of state management is to produce a ‘harvestable surplus’ of hooved animals such as deer and elk for hunters to kill. The primary ethos is one of domination, utilization, and objectification. Goals and problems are defined so that the solution is to kill something … There is essentially little to no consideration given to other values, and virtually no credence is given to research showing the ecosystem benefits of healthy populations of large carnivores."
“The exclusionary nature of state wildlife management is sustained by culture, the makeup of governing commissions, and sources of revenue. The vast majority of commissioners and agency personnel are self-described 'avid hunters,' who tend to see wildlife in terms of opportunities to kill them for sport. This orientation, in turn, is economically sustained by the heavy reliance of state wildlife agencies on revenues generated from the sale of hunting licenses and from taxes on firearms and ammunition.”
“Key elements in state wildlife management reform include: reforming finances, better representation of diverse values among commissioners; and changing the culture within the academic institutions that train wildlife managers."
Reform requires nothing short of revolution to protect the last of our wildlife.
Action Alert:
Please contact:
Senator Baldwin: (202) 224-5653 or https://www.baldwin.senate.gov/feedback
Senator Johnson: (202) 224-5323 or https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/email-the-senator
Congressman Sean Duffy (202) 225-3365
The future of America’s wolves is being decided right now. Please leave your comments to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on this Center for Biological Society website before May 14.
Washington state has killed 16 state-endangered wolves from four different packs, all at the bidding of a single cattle business. Another three were killed for other livestock operations. A sniper killed a 5-month old pup from a helicopter. Please sign the petition against this wanton killing.
Patricia Randolph of Portage is a longtime activist for wildlife. madravenspeak@gmail.com or www.wiwildlifeethic.org
