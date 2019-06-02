“There is no such thing as ‘ethical’ hunting. It is an oxymoron.” — elephant expert and WildlifeDirect chief executive, Paula Kahumbu, Ph.D.
“Biodiversity loss is the very real end of the world and no one is acting like it.” A May 19 Massive Science article by Cassie Freund of Wake Forest University lays it out: “Radical, wholesale change is needed right this second and cannot be delayed.”
Freund’s response to the Global Assessment Report on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services: "For the past 20 years, scientists have been trying to scream about widespread biodiversity loss without being defeatist, struggling to thread the needle of conveying the urgency about our situation — and what happens to humans when we drive every other living thing on our planet extinct — while still sounding upbeat enough to spur positive change. ‘Biodiversity loss’ is not just the disappearance of charismatic species like the giant panda and black rhinoceros. It also means that the pollinators we depend on for 75% of our food crops will vanish. Marine fisheries will collapse. Animals that harbor disease, usually kept in check by predators, could explode out of control, putting us at risk of new tick-borne diseases and parasites. And yes, we will lose megafauna like elephants, giraffe, and bison. Your grandchildren won’t believe you when you tell them about the big cats and mighty sharks that once existed on Earth.”
We are destroying life on earth — and not changing policy.
Wisconsin leadership is behind. Obscenely, Neanderthal behind. 1850s low consciousness behind. With one-third of the wildlife left on earth compared to 50 years ago, from President Trump to Gov. Evers, there is zilch understanding that the present war on wildlife and their habitat cannot be sustained. Evers’ appointment of Preston Cole as Secretary of the Department of Natural Resources means that the DNR, funded 90 percent by killing wildlife, ignorantly continues as a killing business in spite of the end of life as we know it.
The present agricultural model of farming livestock and wildlife for killing cannot be sustained. Killing our wild deer, turkeys, elk, “furbearers” and birds cannot be sustained. Trapping hundreds of thousands of animals indiscriminately each year, killing 3,800 bears this year, killing our wolves— not sustainable.
End it. We are done with this mass murder of what little wildlife is left. We are done with killing wildlife to facilitate killing farm animals.
So-called “conservation” has a long, bloody trajectory.
In an opinion piece for CNN, Carl Sarafina writes: “What then would you call something that is wiping out everything besides itself? Here's a short thesaurus of synonyms: disaster, cancer, Armageddon. From the standpoint of almost every other living thing, humans, with a strategy of economic growth at all costs, have become a kind of hybrid deadly fungus, predatory lender and concentration camp management agency.”
A new Gallup poll has 32 percent of Americans believing that animals should have the same rights as people — up from 25 percent just a decade ago, with women and Democrats almost twice as realistic as men and Republicans. Sixty-two percent of people believe animals deserve "some protection."
A 2013 Mason-Dixon poll of attitudes toward wolves and trophy hunting, across all demographics, found eight of nine Wisconsinites were against killing wolves.
Our citizens already support compassion for animals. It is the purchased NRA politicians who are cruel, lacking response to this death spiral.
Can we reconstruct the world from 1 percent wild? Are we gods? Nope.
A new system of governance, "Compassionate Conservation," is being implemented across the globe. Find the Centre for Compassionate Conservation here.
The four guiding principles are:
• First Do No Harm
• Individuals Matter
• Valuing All Wildlife
• Peaceful Coexistence
The focus is predator-friendly ranching, compassionate revision of laws, conservation ethics and land sharing for co-existence. Playing the numbers game is no longer is allowed. Not: "There are so many members of a given species that it's okay to kill other members of the same species." Just like with humans, individuals matter.
“The focus on individual animals stresses that they are to be regarded as sentient beings who (not that or which) care about what happens to them, their families, their friends, and others, rather than being dismissed as objects or metrics to be traded off for the good of their own or other nonhuman species, for the good of humans, or for the good of populations or for biodiversity … Compassionate conservation allows for — but does not prescriptively dictate — outcomes in which the interests of others supersede those of humans.”
The National Geographic Society and the Wyss Campaign for Nature are working together to inspire the protection of 30 percent of the planet by 2030. Nearly 100 groups around the world, including those two organizations, have endorsed the goal of protecting half of the planet by 2050.
Botswana’s newly elected government announced the resumption of hunting elephants in that former elephants’ main sanctuary. Elephant expert and WildlifeDirect chief executive Paula Kahumbu, Ph.D., alarmed by the announcement, wrote, “There is no such thing as ‘ethical’ hunting. It is an oxymoron. Some people in Africa, have been duped into believing that sport hunting will aid conservation in the continent. It will not. It never has. Sport hunting is not about conservation.”
Wisconsin hunting and trapping are sport hunting "heritage." This is Wisconsin’s shame. We, the 90 percent majority, demand compassionate conservation for our fellow creatures, and a first-time democracy in funding and protecting them for us.
We are in a race for higher consciousness, but careening into catastrophe.
Action Alert:
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service extended the comment period to de-list our gray wolves. They want more hunters to support trophy-killing wolves. Please sign and network widely: https://act.credoaction.com/sign/grey-wolf-bernhardt
Trump now requires that scientists no longer predict climate destruction effects to the end of the century, but only to 2040. Climate effects will accelerate exponentially the last half of this century. Citizens can sign up for climate alerts here: https://www.nytimes.com/newsletters/climate-change?module=inline
Bear lovers can sign up for the North American Bear Center nightly newsletter with bear stories and pictures in the bottom right corner of their home page: https://bear.org/
Patricia Randolph of Portage is a longtime activist for wildlife. madravenspeak@gmail.com or www.wiwildlifeethic.org
