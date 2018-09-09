“It turns out that in the US’s counterintuitive conservation funding system, hunters have to kill animals to fund the programs and agencies that work to save them.” ~J P Sottile, Truthout
“This (photo above) is Angel with one of her 3 cubs just a couple of weeks after leaving their den. This image shows the love between the mother and her cub she was guarding at the base of this safety tree. Her two other cubs (both males) spent the night high in the tree but this cub (female) had fallen from a tree the night before and her injuries prevented her from climbing ever again during her short life on earth. There are many ways cubs lose their lives during their first year and I am sure tumbling from 100'+ feet up a tree is a common occurrence unfortunately.”~ Chris Norcott, photographer
Angel, the mother bear, and the story of her cubs are well-described by Chris Norcott on his Facebook page, with many charming pictures of the cubs being taught to climb, being encouraged to leave their comfy den, and being mothered. It takes so much attention and work to raise cubs in the wild, especially when just curiosity about humans can cause a “bear complaint” by people who fear bears out of ignorance.
The bear kill started Wednesday, Sept. 5, and lasts five weeks, through Oct. 9. Just when bears naturally would be feeding daily to survive an uncertain winter of hibernation, they are run, separated from cubs, and shot after being trapped in trees. Mother bears will tree their cubs and run until exhausted, when they will climb 70-100 feet up. Like this little cub pictured above, who died because she could not climb after injuries from falling from a tree, bears will be further injured by falls and dogs.
Bear hunting shames Wisconsin, appealing to the worst in man and dogs.
After my Aug. 26 Madravenspeak column was published, I received the following email from a Wisconsin man: "Thank you for your article. I will call my representatives, but I know it won't do any good. We are a barbaric people. I worked in a factory with some bear hunters and they bragged about their kills. Honestly, things like this make me feel helpless and hopeless. I can't say I want to live in this evil world anymore.”
In an Aug. 26, 2018, Truthout article, "Funding Conservation by Killing Animals: An Ironic Partnership," J P Sottile references “a nationwide survey conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2016 found that only 5 percent of Americans, or about 11.5 million adults, still hunt. That’s down by half in just 50 years.”
The waning number of hunters has put state agencies in hyper-drive, offering longer killing seasons, $5 licenses, and, in Wisconsin, dropping the age to hunt to 0. Waning numbers of hunters means waning revenue, since the archaic system is based on selling licenses to kill to fund these agencies.
Sottile writes, “The State of Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources recently got a much-needed PR boost from the privately funded Aldo Leopold Foundation (based in Baraboo, WI). It came in the form of a “get out the hunt” campaign promoting the upside of grabbing a .30-06, heading out to the great outdoors and communing with nature by killing animals with poisonous lead bullets.”
The key words used by pro-hunting “conservation” organizations (League of Conservation Voters, Nature Conservancy, Sierra Club, Aldo Leopold Foundation), whose dues-paying members include hunters, are “habitat, habitat, habitat.” There appears to be is no concern for the dwindling wild animals living in collapsing ecosystems.
Most of the public lands where hunting and trapping get priority are purchased by the public, the majority of whom are nonhunters. The money that comes in to state agencies from Pittman-Robertson gun and ammunition taxes ($34 million this year) goes in part to recruitment, retention and reactivation of more people to kill more wildlife, in part to gain more access to land for killing wildlife, and, in the guise of benefits to wildlife, is focused on providing more wildlife as fodder for trapping and hunting.
Self-glorification by trophy killers, big-game hunting, rugged individualism, and the Marlboro man were phenomenon of the early 20th century.
Sottile points out: “But that was then and this is now, when Americans’ views are evolving along with science as it builds the case for widespread sentience among the animals who populate the Earth’s threatened ecosystems.
"Americans are also far less tolerant of animal abuse and, as we’ve seen, they’re far less fond of hunting … particularly of “charismatic” apex species. This socio-cultural shift is exposing a paradoxical system of pre-World War II funding laws that links 'conservation' with an archaic 'thrill-killing' culture that remains firmly rooted in the late 19th century.”
Sottile’s assessment: “Frankly, with American birdwatchers outnumbering bird hunters 46 to 1, and with organizations like the Aldo Leopold Foundation scrambling to convince Americans to get out and hunt, the hoary call to 'protect the harvest' sounds more like a death rattle than pealing bell.”
Action Alerts:
The many killing seasons promoted by the DNR can be found here.
During this five-week bear kill of 4,550 bears over dogs and bait, please contact your legislators and protest the kill. You can find your own legislators here.
The Sporting Heritage Committee Senate members can be found here .
The Assembly comparable committee members can be found here .
Feel free to copy and paste any of my bear articles to them.
Please consider a generous donation to building a bear sanctuary/education center 40 miles north of Madison.
Patricia Randolph of Portage is a longtime activist for wildlife. madravenspeak@gmail.com or www.wiwildlifeethic.org
