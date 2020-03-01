Patricia Randolph's Madravenspeak: The deadly paradox of human apathy as charismatic species go extinct

"Wildlife are assets to conserve rather than resources to manage." — Adrian Treves, director of the Carnivore Co-existence Lab, UW-Madison
“One of the difficulties faced by endangered species conservation efforts is the lack of a strong public support and mobilization. Whereas the biodiversity decline shows no sign of abatement, public mobilization has not scaled up with the severity of this crisis … One interesting observation is that direct killing constitutes one of the principal causes of endangerment, a surprising finding for the 10 most charismatic animals.” — The paradoxical extinction of the most charismatic animals
Hunting and trapping (direct killing) are, of course, endangering survival of our most famous wild species.
As even the most iconic species dive toward extinction, the public remains apathetic and has not responded with the alarm, concern and activism that are essential to save them. Decades of mainstream media normalizing mass murder of wildlife in “outdoors” pages with little alternative media has numbed the 95% non-killing citizens into inactivity. It has become normal that the 10% who kill in Wisconsin, year after year, species after species, control and prioritize our state agency, public lands and wildlife for mass murder.
Humans remain inactive even with the extinction of a million species and an extinction of insects predicted to take out all insects within the century. That will wipe out insect eating birds and much of what is left of wildlife.
This extinction, far advanced, and accelerating with climate destruction, threatens human survival.
The coronavirus started in widespread wildlife markets of China. Pandemics will become more frequent and deadly as we destroy the web of life.
In Wisconsin, killing wildlife is promoted by the state as “fun” and “sport.” The DNR and its hunting/trapping/hounding minority have made the state sick with their destruction of natural predators and farming policies promoting a high deer herd for hunter satisfaction. Coyotes, foxes and bobcats keep rodent populations in check — but now with year-round persecution of coyotes and trapping, Wisconsin is epidemic with costly chronic Lyme disease both in humans and their dogs. Yet people pay medical bills and vet bills and tolerate this unnecessary suffering.
The DNR sent out a newsletter with headlines that 2.9 billion birds are gone from North America since 1970, a 30% devastation in 50 years. One in five Wisconsin birds are at risk of extinction. The next topics on the DNR newsletter were about duck, pheasant and waterfowl hunting.
According to Quail Forever, a hunting group, “…the long-term trend for quail in Wisconsin has been downward, and relatively few birds remain in the state.” Yet in 2015, the DNR promoted killing 1,000 birds. The last kill lasted 54 days, with a daily bag limit of five each day. According to the American Bird Conservancy, the once common bobwhite quail “populations plunged between 1966 and 2014, resulting in an overall decline of 85%.”
The DNR kills on and on, no matter how endangered the species.
Worldwide, iconic and once plentiful species are being killed out. According to a PLOS biology article, "The Paradoxical Extinction of the Most Charismatic Species," the top 10 in order of human appeal are: tiger, lion, elephant, giraffe, leopard, panda, cheetah, polar bear, gray wolf and gorilla.
The study finds that “the public ignores these animals’ predicament and we suggest it could be due to the observed biased perception of their abundance … We hypothesize that this biased perception impairs conservation efforts because people are unaware that the animals they cherish face imminent extinction and do not perceive their urgent need for conservation.” They suggest that with images of rare and endangered animals proliferated in product marketing, companies promote a biased assumption of abundance. Losses in a short time often exceed over half of the remaining populations.
The world watched as one fire season in Australia burned alive a billion animals, endangering the iconic little koalas.
The Wisconsin DNR has become more and more cruel and murderous over the 20 years I have fought for recognition of the annual election and vote:
• They have added running dogs on wildlife, unlicensed and not monitored, without limit. Wildlife are terrorized and harassed year-round.
• Coyotes, foxes, bobcats and raccoons are killed in legal unmonitored killing contests at the whim of bars and mass killing groups like Moondog Madness seen here with an entire field of dead coyotes. Some teams of two men killed 10-12 coyotes each — 155 coyotes killed in one weekend in 2019 and 105 killed in the first of two contests this year.
Sen. Fred Risser offered a bill last year to ban killing contests as other states have done. Sen. "Toxic" Tom Tiffany would not bring the bill to a hearing in the senate. Nothing has been done and the cruelty continues.
This video is typical, called “Chasing Dogs." In three minutes, three guys on three snowmobiles, chase down two coyotes — run over and leave the first, then gang up on another coyote — running him over and converging with the coyote under the weight of the snowmobile. As the coyote is suffering and dying, the men poke at him caught under the vehicle.
Gov. Evers could stop this with an executive order.
Action Alert:
Madravenspeak endorses Bernie Sanders for president. Sanders is rated most humane candidate for wildlife and the environment by The Center for Biological Diversity.
You can join Our Revolution in Wisconsin here. We must remove Donald Trump, from our White House — and take back the Senate.
Please attend the upcoming DNR Nature/Wildlife Election and vote April 13 in every county.
Patricia Randolph of Portage is a longtime activist for wildlife. madravenspeak@gmail.com or www.wiwildlifeethic.org
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.