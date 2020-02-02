Patricia Randolph's Madravenspeak: Safari Club International trophy hunting the world’s imperiled wildlife in an extinction crisis

Feb. 5-8, in Reno, Nevada, Safari Club International holds its annual fundraising event, auctioning off the world’s wildlife for the $5 million it uses to finance a killer lobbying team housed in Washington. SCI is a trophy hunting nightmare, killing large mammals all over the world. Trophy hunter Donald Trump, Jr., is scheduled to speak at the convention Feb. 8. He has killed an elephant, leopard and last year, a rare Argali sheep in Mongolia.
According to its website, “SCI employs staff, contractors and volunteers in a team effort to fight for hunting. SCI operates in the U.S. Congress, in the state legislatures and wildlife commissions, in Canada, in the European Union and elsewhere internationally. Safari Club International is an organization with a global outreach.” They work to kill around the world.
They have shown up to testify in support of the Wisconsin Legislature’s most cruel efforts: running packs of dogs on captive wildlife and wolves, supporting killing thousands of bear over dogs. Wherever cruelty is promoted to wildlife, Safari International is there to support it.
They operate under the perverse ideology that killing is “conservation.”
They work to open more public and private lands to killing wildlife and buy up prime habitat acreage for their trophy killing privatization of our wildlife.
They work to support the most extreme and violent form of the Second Amendment and against legal changes for gun safety.
Their primary funding comes from donations of trophy-hunting trips all over the world. The mass extinction of wildlife only has increased the prices they are willing to pay, the distances traveled and the rareness of the wildlife they seek out to kill.
The Dallas Safari Club just finished its annual convention in Texas, raking in $3 million in trophy killing excursions donated across the globe. 35,523 people attended the Jan. 9-12 convention. It filled a record 800,000 square feet with 965 exhibitors and 1,835 booths featuring outfitted hunts. It is one of the biggest fundraisers held in Texas. It raises funds on killing to fund more killing.
Scroll down for their auction catalog here.
Many of the killing ventures auctioned invite hunters to kill 6-10 different species each. A small percentage of the offerings, all shown with selfies of the proud killers with dead animals:
• 10-Day Tusk-less Elephant, One Hunter, Zimbabwe $14,700
• 14-Day Leopard Hunt, One Hunter, Namibia — Includes taxidermy and experienced professional hunter with numerous leopards and dangerous game “under his belt” $50,150
• 9-Day Kamchatka Brown Bear Hunt, One Hunter, Russia, $13,900 — additional hunters welcome at $13,900
• 8-Day Grizzly Bear Hunt, One Hunter, Alaska, $12,500 — additional hunters welcome at $9,500
• 10-Day Trophy Hippo Hunt, One Hunter, Namibia $25,000
• 16-Day Trophy Elephant Hunt, One Hunter, Namibia $31,300
• 14-Day one leopard and one cape buffalo, One Hunter, Tanzania, $44,900
• 5-Day Red Stag Hunt, Two Hunters, New Zealand, upgrade to include tahr, elk, chamois, fallow, ram or goat $36,500
• 8-Day Small Game Safari in South Africa, one hunter for caracal and genet (small African cats), southern bush duiker (small antelope), mountain reedbuck and steenbok. $8,230
• 6-Day Wolf Hunt, Two Hunters, Canada — 1 wolf each $14,200
• 5-day 2x1 black bear hunt, two hunters, Idaho, $9,000
• 3-Day Caribou Hunt, One Hunter, Greenland — caribou any size $6,900
• 2-Day American Bison Hunt, One Hunter, New Mexico $6,700
• 6-Day Luxury Yacht Coastal Black Bear Hunt, One Hunter, Alaska, $18,200
• 7-Day Plains Game Safari, One Hunter, Namibia — baboon, gemsbok, jackal, steenbok, warthog and Hartmann’s zebra $9,400
• 9-Day Coastal Brown Bear Hunt, One Hunter, Alaska $20,000
• 5-Day Wolf Hunt, One Hunter, Macedonia $10,400
• 11-Day Plains Game Safari, One Hunter, Namibia — ostrich, giraffe, roan, eland, gemsbok, blue wildebeest, springbok, impala, blesbok, warthog, $36,000
Also auctioned:
Life-Size Leopard Taxidermy Mount $14,250
Fur Blanket $60,000
14-Skin Beaver Blanket $10,000
Canadian Lynx Jacket $11,000
Beaver Blanket with Raccoon Trim — Includes Bolster Pillow and Matching Beaver Slippers $3,000
Ostrich, Bison, Chinchilla, and Zebra skin products
Black Broadtail Stroller with American Lynx Shawl Collar $15,500
$3,500 certificate for cape buffalo taxidermy head floor pedestal
Guns, knives, ammunition, scopes, wildlife baiting feeders, killing stands, diamond and gold jewelry, paintings, bronzes, vehicles, training courses, furniture — in Dallas, total $3 million.
Now comes the big one — the annual Safari Club International convention in Reno.
The Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International have analyzed the products promoted for sale and auctions of trophy hunts by exhibitors attending the upcoming 2020 convention. Among those are more than 300 trophy hunts in the U.S. and abroad whose starting bids range from $1,650 to $100,000 each. These hunts will kill at least 860 animals of over 50 species, including black bears, wolves, leopards and elephants. The auctions are expected to bring in more than $5 million to SCI. One of the hunts up for bid is a black-tailed deer hunt with Donald Trump, Jr., in Alaska for $17,000.
Kitty Block, CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said, “This annual event is the largest meeting in the world of people who celebrate the senseless killing, buying and selling of dead animals for bragging rights. As our planet suffers an extinction crisis, it is business as usual for the trophy hunting industry and SCI, who continue to revel in spending millions of dollars every year to destroy imperiled wildlife.”
SCI has taken over 1.4 million acres of Africa “conserved” for trophy-killing pleasures. They brag that it is more than all the formally protected areas combined. “Giving wildlife a positive value” through killing.
Their money goes to protecting not wildlife, but hunter rights to kill wildlife. They partner with the NRA. The Second Amendment is their credo and too bad about all the death of people and wildlife that goes with their extreme and rigid interpretation of it.
Action Alert:
The Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International are urging the public to ask the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to deny any authorization for Trump Jr. to import the trophy of an Argali sheep he killed in Mongolia last year.
The little coyote pup that was confiscated by the Iowa DNR has not been returned to Matt Stokes. It has been three months and Matt is suffering the loss badly. Please sign and help network his petition to save his little coyote.
Patricia Randolph of Portage is a longtime activist for wildlife. madravenspeak@gmail.com or www.wiwildlifeethic.org
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.