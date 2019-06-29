“Actually, of course, animals have the right not just to any life but to their own lives rather than to some version of what we think their lives should be.” — Murdering Animals, by Piers Beirne
The crisis of human destruction of wildlife is accelerating. Scientists have been writing papers, warnings and desperately trying to wake up humans to the fact that hunting, trapping, hounding, poaching and trade in wildlife body parts, taxidermy and skins is killing off wildlife to the point of a million species going forever extinct now. That is a harbinger of ecosystem collapse as whole classes of species hit extinction.
Yet, Democratic and Republican officials, now under Gov. Tony Evers, continue to manage wildlife by funding 90% of programs through killing licenses and weapon and ammunition taxes. As our wildlife disappears, hunters enjoy intensifying their cruelty.
Language is important. Call it murder. Innocent beings who are born into the mystery of life just as we are, killed for recreation. Just as scientists are documenting the rich emotional lives of our wildlife, the intelligence and interconnected relationships of their daily lives and the importance of wildlife in sustaining the natural world, the 90% of citizens who do not kill continue to ignore the horrific plight of our most vulnerable.
On July 1, with no license required, an unlimited number of hunters with packs of dogs from outside and within Wisconsin will set their dogs on bears, starting from bait piles filled all summer.
Resolutions to ban chocolate from bait were passed in several counties in Wisconsin, but hunters refused to act.
New Hampshire’s wildlife agency banned chocolate with a warning that it contains theobromine, which was documented in Michigan killing four bear cubs and raccoons.
But in Wisconsin, you can kill them any way you want.
UW-Madison Ph.D. student Rebecca Kirby discovered that human food makes up as much as 30% of black bear diets. It is causing them to hibernate 50 fewer days than usual, and aging them more quickly.
While tabling at Fighting Bob Fest one year, I protested against running dogs on wildlife in fenced enclosures and on our public lands. Contact between dogs and wildlife is supposed to be forbidden, but none of this is monitored or even licensed by the Department of Natural Resources in the year-round “training”.
Two women approached me to say they had witnessed this “training” by a neighbor in rural Wisconsin, through field glasses. They watched men carrying raccoons in a cage. They had dogs on leashes. They released the raccoons on open ground, then the dogs, and the women watched as the dogs killed the raccoons.
Rick Hanestad, who adopted a coyote pup, told of his outings with bear hounders. He said that trappers sell raccoon and fox babies, trapped in spring, to hounders. The hounders release the babies in open fields where there is no place to hide or tree to climb, and then release the dogs to kill them, training them to blood lust. He told me that when the dogs are released on bears on July 1, the spring cubs, just months old, are too inexperienced and little to outrun the dogs, and they get attacked and torn apart on the ground. Many dogs are radio-collared and run a mile or two ahead of the hunters, who often just follow the signal in trucks and do not get out until the bear is treed, to shoot the bear to fall into a pack of dogs 60-70 feet down. In their videos, bear hunters laugh and say they “let the dogs have some fun” with wounded bears before killing them.
The 90% of the public who do not kill allow this to continue year after year after year.
A petition from England, where fox hunting has been banned since 2005, shows another method of dog training that has persisted. This undercover video shows a hounder taking 8-week-old fox kits from their mother and throwing them alive into dogs in pens and commanding, “HUNT." Then he removes each dead kit and throws one after another, into trash bins.
The investigators wrote:
“This barbaric training ritual is used so that the hounds are more effective in the next season. The SHH (hunt club) cubs’ bodies were retrieved from the waste bins by HIT investigators, taken for a veterinary post-mortem and formed part of the evidence in the criminal investigation. The fox cubs suffered terrible injuries: one had 23 broken ribs and the other had 14 broken ribs plus other horrific injuries.”
This is what is happening all over the state of Wisconsin, along with bludgeoning hundreds of thousands of animals in traps every winter.
Three thousand, eight hundred bears are targeted for killing in 2019. Most will be killed at eight months to one-and-a-half years old.
Unlimited hounding, with no licensing required, starts on our wild bears July 1 across our public lands. It is also cruel to the dogs, who are run through known wolf territory and injured or killed by wolves or bears defending their young. In 2018, during the four-month bear hounding and killing season, 15 dogs were killed (one 10 months old) and 10 dogs injured. For putting their own dogs at risk, these bear killers have been rewarded hundreds of thousands of dollars for vet bills and killed dog reparation over the years. It is a small, profitable side business. Grab a pup from a neighbor’s litter and throw her to the wolves for $2,500.
Where is the outrage?
Action Alert:
Alliance for Animals has a petition against running packs of dogs on bears. Please sign, network, and call your legislators.
The men who threw the fox kits into dog pens received suspended sentences of 3–4 months and is not banned from housing more dogs and foxes. A petition for justice for the killed fox kits.
President Trump opens hunting on National Wildlife Refuges: “Specifically, the plan will add 1.4 million acres of federally protected land where people can hunt. In total, 74 places designated as wildlife refuges will lose what it means to be a true “refuge” and subject formerly protected animals to frequent attack.” You will be updated when the comment period commences.
Patricia Randolph of Portage is a longtime activist for wildlife. madravenspeak@gmail.com or www.wiwildlifeethic.org
