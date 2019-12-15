Patricia Randolph's Madravenspeak: Leave the wild wild — to be unknown, unprotected and killed for fun? No

Ambassadors for their species ”create a passion in people that can’t be created any other way.” — Jack Hanna
My last column about a tiny orphan coyote pup befriended by the man who found him in his yard generated a variety of responses, from sympathetic to the general state advocacy of “leave the wild wild” under all circumstances.
Of course, in a more perfect world of balance and compassion, that would be preferable. Since state wildlife agencies promote killing contests and torturing and killing coyotes any way, any time, releasing a human-habituated coyote to a wild he has never known is inhumane and will end in certain death.
Coyotes, bears, wolves, bobcats and foxes — all wildlife should be left to livable habitat and their natural interactions developed over millions of years. Left not just wild but alive and respected — born into the mystery of life and, like us, not wanting to die a violent death.
Humans have not chosen to create that world. The Half Earth project of Pulitzer Prize-winning biologist E. O. Wilson urges giving half of the world back to the other 99.99999% of earth’s species to save the biosphere and save ourselves. But humans have never been kind or fair to other species. We are charging blindly and rapidly forward in a full-fledged human-caused extinction of the web of life.
Coyotes are a great ambassador animal precisely because they are persecuted as one of the most maligned and misunderstood wild animals on earth. They are a keystone species, essential to the health not only of ecosystems, but of us humans who depend on healthy ecosystems. They keep rodent populations down. So they would help balance our own state of Wisconsin to eradicate the epidemic of lyme disease with mice and deer as the main vectors of lyme ticks.
As Jack Hanna says in this video about conservation ambassador wild animals, “You can watch my show on TV — you can read a book and see the animal pictures. One thing you can’t do though is feel it, smell it, sometimes touch it … not just stuck in a cage but go out and change lives!”
Hanna goes on to say that experiencing the animals directly is just as important for conservation as research, habitat protection and propagation. The efforts made with wildlife manifesting themselves to learners of all ages, in schools, churches, universities and small groups brings people back into nature to care and protect.
In my experience, people particularly fall in love with coyotes.
So, back to Drifter, the baby coyote raised by a human when his mother did not move him with her other pups. He was given to a wildlife rehabber when confiscated from Matt Stokes who raised and loves him. The rehabber claims she is “re-wilding” him to return him “to the wild.”
Here is what Wikipedia says about Brutus, a grizzly bear raised from a small cub by Casey Anderson: “Grizzlies born in captivity are not released into the wild for two primary reasons: First, a captive-born cub lacks the education that would have been provided by its mother during its first two years in the wild; second, a bear born in captivity does not have the same wariness that makes wild bears avoid interactions with humans.”
Casey Anderson himself says, “Brutus can't be in the wild because he didn't get to spend the first three years of his life with his wild mother … That's when bears in the wild learn everything they need to know to survive.”
If Drifter the coyote had been raised by his mother and then taken from her to be tamed, then he could be returned to the supposed “wild” to try to survive in a hostile farming community in Iowa. He was not raised in the wild, but in a suburban back yard. And he was not raised by a coyote mother. There is no way that any human can convey to him the wildness and wariness of man he needs to try to survive the thousands of hunters out to kill him. The only path the rehabber can take is to isolate Drifter or be cruel to him to make him afraid of people. Neither a solution to “re-wilding”.
“Leave the wild wild” is a nice purist concept if humans were to support our wildlife and give them sanctuary.
According to Coyote Watch Canada, coyotes are “eco-thermometers” of communities, and “much can be learned from the presence of coyotes on how to become better stewards and citizens.”
Persecuted irrationally throughout history, these amazing animals have caused even the most hardened old trappers in Wisconsin to fall in love with them when they raised orphan pups. As ambassadors, they can convert hard hearts to the wonder they deserve — and draw people back to nature to protect and honor our wild species.
This is a crisis of biodiversity destruction and we can no longer leave our wildlife to a small minority who enjoy killing our wildlife.
Coyotes are now educating people from Maine to New Hampshire to California as ambassadors for their species.
Please watch this video to know how much love and passion you can feel for wildlife through wildlife being their own ambassadors.
Then help Matt and Drifter spend their lives together helping people see and love and protect our magnificent coyotes.
Action Alert:
Please network to your social media sites and sign the petition to bring Drifter home.
The Trump administration has OKed cyanide bombs which kill thousands of wild animals indiscriminately and, like trapping, also injures and kills pets and endangers people: “More than 99.9 percent of people commenting on the proposal asked the EPA to ban M-44s, according to analysis from the Center for Biological Diversity and Western Environmental Law Center” This is how anti-democratic destruction of our so-called commons and wildlife is.
Petitions and further actions can be found on the Focusing on Wildlife web site here. You can sign up for their alerts.
And more petitions on Care2 here.
Patricia Randolph of Portage is a longtime activist for wildlife. madravenspeak@gmail.com or www.wiwildlifeethic.org
