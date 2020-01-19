Patricia Randolph's Madravenspeak: Koala bear apocalypse a lesson for Wisconsin DNR

“We may be entering an era where species can be wiped out in one blow.” — Ed Yong
The Australian wildfire season is just beginning, but fires have been raging since September. So far an area the size of Ireland has been turned to ash. On Jan. 4, the temperatures in Australia reached 119 degrees. A devastating drought and high winds have fueled the intensity of fires rising 60 feet high through 18 million acres of wildlife habitat. The season continues into February, and so far, ecologists estimate over a billion animals have been burned alive. People walking through the aftermath describe it as walking through a crematorium.
Koalas and kangaroo joeys have been particularly hard hit. In this video, Dr. Scott Miller, a veterinarian, says, “Seventy-five percent of the functional habitat of koalas has been decimated. A third of the population of koalas have been burned to death and those remaining are in dire straits. They are hungry, dehydrated and have smoke inhalation. The burns they are suffering with are absolutely horrific.”
When koalas experience fight or flight, like our black bears, they climb a tree, thinking it makes them safe. Eucalyptus trees are fire resistant, but in this unprecedented drought, the hottest summer on record, the flames are so hot that they jump from tree to tree in the canopy. Miller said that they could not film many of the burn victim koalas because they are so traumatized.
“To see the shock in their eyes and the sadness — to appreciate the stress and trauma these animals have experienced.” The koalas cannot climb trees because their burns contract their skin and burn off their nails. Subcutaneous burning to underlying tissues of their fat layer almost cooks them. They can present with these burns 14 days after the initial fires. They are in pain from the very beginning for weeks and months. There is no safe forest to return them to. There is no food or water in the vast swaths of burned habitat.
Professor Chris Dickman, an Australian ecologist, attracted international headlines with his estimate that a billion mammals, birds and reptiles have been killed in these fires so far: “I think it is quite possible there will be some species that face imminent extinction as a consequence of these fires.”
As of last Sunday, 111 fires were burning across Australia, 40 of them uncontained. Some of these forests will take decades to recover. Some will never recover. With repeated fires, even common species are coming under real threat for their existence. The sense is that Australian wildlife will continue to decline in wide swaths of disaster and accelerating general destruction. The Great Barrier Reef is bleached and half-destroyed. The forests are blackening.
Australian iconic species were already in decline. Native animals, many of them found only in Australia, are part of the identity of the Aborigines who prevented major fires by setting small fires. Colonialism ended those protective measures. The loss of Aboriginal totemic species, celebrated in story, is heartbreaking to their communities.
“The fires are especially devastating because they’re occurring against a long-running backdrop of biological annihilation. … All the sins that have been visited upon Australia’s wildlife compound one another.”
All the sins of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continue to be visited on our bears and other wildlife, in denial that everything has changed. The DNR continues to sell our bears for blood money — orchestrating the killing of 4,000-5,000 black bears annually over packs of dogs and bait. Many of those killed are cubs. It is time for our government to end the war on our wildlife and realize they are suffering, for humans to enjoy killing in a massive extinction.
Climate change threatens everything. The DNR is further threatening everything with their torture and murder agenda. Learn from what is happening in Australia. Change to a life agenda now to save who we can.
Patricia Randolph of Portage is a longtime activist for wildlife. madravenspeak@gmail.com or www.wiwildlifeethic.org
