Patricia Randolph's Madravenspeak: How saving whales can mitigate climate disaster

“When it comes to saving the planet, one whale is worth thousands of trees.” — Nature’s Solution to Climate Change
Paul Watson, co-founder of Greenpeace and founder of Sea Shepherd, is well known for his daring and aggressive defense of whales. He believes in direct action to stop whaling and has put his crew, ships and himself in between whales and those who would kill and commercialize them. A documentary, "Paul Watson, Whale Warrior, Pirate for the Sea" can be seen here.
It turns out that whales, amazing in their intrinsic majesty, are a gift for all life.
Ralph Chami, Thomas Cosimano, Connel Fullenkamp and Sena Oztosun wrote an International Monetary Fund article in 2019 titled “Nature’s Solution to Climate Change.” Like many keystone species (wolves, lions, coyotes, natural predators on land), whales create healthy ocean ecosystems. They have these important qualities:
• “Whales accumulate carbon in their bodies during their long lives. When they die, they sink to the bottom of the ocean; each great whale sequesters 33 tons of CO2 on average, taking that carbon out of the atmosphere for centuries. A tree, meanwhile, absorbs only up to 48 pounds of CO2 a year.”
• “Wherever whales, the largest living things on earth, are found, so are populations of some of the smallest, phytoplankton. These microscopic creatures not only contribute at least 50 percent of all oxygen to our atmosphere, they do so by capturing about 37 billion metric tons of CO2, an estimated 40 percent of all CO2 produced.”
• “The IMF calculates that’s the same as the amount captured by 1.7 trillion trees, or four Amazon rainforests’ worth.”
Whales' waste products give off exactly the nutrients phytoplankton need to grow. So as whales circulate their waste throughout the oceans and stir up minerals from the ocean floor, phytoplankton increase significantly where they travel.
However, whales can only provide the carbon sequestration of four Amazons if they rebound to their former numbers in the oceans. Now an estimated 1.3 million whales remain. Some whales are perilously near extinction. Blue whales are at 3% of their former numbers. Returning whales to the 4-5 million pre-whaling populations, even with protection, at this rate would take an estimated 30 years. With acidification, ocean warming, phytoplankton plummeting, toxicity and dumping, plastics and the main culprit, human over-fishing, it will take money, worldwide coordination and political will to bring the whales back in time to help avert climate disaster — if we are not already past tipping points and feedback loops.
Sir David Attenborough, naturalist, warns that humans are devastating the oceans, using them as dumping grounds and over-fishing them, putting the entire ecosystems at risk. “Nearly 90% of the world’s fish stocks are fully exploited, over-exploited or depleted.”
Data from satellite tracking shows that industrial fishing is exploiting 55% of the ocean, four times the area of land covered by agriculture. One in three fish captured never makes it to the plate, according to Friends of Ocean Action, a group of more than 50 global leaders, convened by the World Economic Forum and World Resources Institute.
Long lines with hooks by the mile, trawling, and nets catch and kill dolphins, sharks, turtles, seals and water birds. Nets left behind entangle all ocean life. Ship strikes further endanger whales. And whaling has not stopped. Japan dropped out of the agreements to stop commercial whaling.
A World Economic Forum article explains that $20 billion in subsidies are encouraging more destruction of the oceans, paid primarily to large industrial fishing fleets. Those must be stopped and the money redirected to helping whales and the oceans recover.
The International Monetary Fund has put the value of a great whale, in carbon sequestration, phytoplankton enhancement, and eco-tourism at $2 million. That values the current whale population of the world at over $1 trillion.
According to scientists, the oceans have absorbed 93% of the warming humans have pumped into the atmosphere, buffering us. The oceans have been warming faster than expected, putting worldwide ecosystems and marine life at extreme risk.
I want to convey exactly what Paul Watson’s experience was with a whale that set his life trajectory protecting whales:
June, 1975: “I found ourselves in a small boat and behind us was a 150-foot Soviet harpoon vessel bearing down on us. In front of us were eight sperm whales that were fleeing for their lives. Every time they would try to get a shot we would block the harpoon and then the captain of the whaling vessel came down the catwalk and screamed into the ear of the harpooner, then looked at us, smiled, and brought his finger across his throat.
"A few moments later there was an incredible explosion. The harpoon flew over our heads – the line from the harpoon slashed down on the water right beside us, just nearly missed us. Then the harpoon struck one of the whales in the back. She screamed and rolled over in a fountain of blood. Suddenly the largest whale in the pod hit the water with his tail and disappeared and swam right underneath us and threw himself out of the water straight at the harpooner.
"But they were waiting for him and with an unattached harpoon at point-blank range he fired and that whale screamed, fell back on the water and was rolling in agony on the surface when I caught his eye. Suddenly I saw him dive and a trail of bloody bubbles coming towards us real fast. He came up and out of the water at an angle so that the next move was that he would fall right down on top of us and crush us. As I looked into that eye, I saw something which really changed my life. That whale had the power to kill us right there and I could see understanding. I could see the whale really understood what we were trying to do. I could see him pull himself back and his muscles move and instead of coming forward he fell back and I saw his eye slip beneath the surface and he died. He could have killed us but he chose not to do so, so I feel personally indebted to that whale. That’s one of the reasons I’ve dedicated my life to protecting whales.
"Do you feel that the whale consciously put itself in front of the harpoon to protect the other whales?
"I think he was defending his pod and allowing the pod to get away. The pod of course did get away. I don’t know what a whale thinks. But what I saw in the eye was pity – pity for us, that we could take life so ruthlessly and mercilessly. I began to think: Why are the Russians killing these whales? They were using sperm whales for spermacetti oil, a high-heat resistant lubricating oil. One of the things that they were making with them was intercontinental ballistic missiles. So here we are destroying this incredibly beautiful, intelligent, magnificent creature for the purpose of making a weapon meant for the mass extermination of human beings. That’s when it occurred to me that we as humans are insane.”
Paul Watson: “…we as humans need to immediately make important and radical changes to the way we do things, embracing a biocentric mindset in all aspects of life from leisure and how we consume to business practices, travel and the food we put on our plate." He is vegan.
