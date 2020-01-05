Patricia Randolph's Madravenspeak: Gov. Evers and the DNR have a moral responsibility to end trapping in Wisconsin

“Australia wildfires: Nearly half a billion animals feared dead in devastating blazes” — David Burke for Mirror News
As we start 2020, the California, Australia and Amazon wildfires show us how the world has changed dramatically due to climate change — and how a million species are going extinct. It is estimated that half a billion animals have burned alive in the holocaust of Australian conflagrations. There are reports that this part of Australia was home to 30% of the country’s iconic koala bear population. Few animals are being rescued — and with the intensity of the fires, there is little expectation that even bodies will be found. Koala bears cannot move fast enough to get away. Ecologists predict that this devastating loss sets up the continued decline of Australian wildlife going forward. The average temperature across the entire continent last week was 107 degrees.
The small steps that humans have taken to address the double whammy of climate crisis and the extinction of the beautiful wildlife we had on planet Earth are not proportionate to the threats, including survival of our own species. There seems little will to change the habitual human delight in killing everybody. In fact, state killing agencies like the Department of Natural Resources are not just stuck in the 1850s, but have added extra cruelties like unlimited torture running packs of dogs on wildlife and killing contests of our coyotes and foxes.
California banned trapping with the Wildlife Protection Act 2019. The Wildlife Protection Act of 2019 “bans recreational and commercial fur trapping, halts the sale of furs taken through other forms of harvest and eliminates the state’s fur dealer and fur agent licenses.”
Wisconsin is 40% the size of California, yet it licenses 56 times the number of trappers, or 7,482 in 2017-18. California trappers killed on average 23 animals each; Wisconsin trappers killed 44 animals each. The Wisconsin DNR orchestrates trapping wildlife at 209 times the rate of much larger California. No wonder Wisconsin is epidemic with zoonotic (wildlife-related) diseases — chronic wasting disease and Lyme disease. Trappers in Wisconsin tortured and killed 327,650 sentient animals who feel pain and want to live just like your pet cat or dog. That does not include the 18,122 beavers trappers killed mostly in body-gripping traps for slow suffocation under water.
California banned the use of cruel body-gripping traps in 1998. And California just became the first state to “ban the sale of animal fur products, making it illegal to sell or manufacture clothing, shoes, or handbags with fur or animal skin.”
“Global fashion houses Versace, Gucci, Giorgio Armani, and numerous others have already stopped or said they plan to stop using fur,” according to OneGreenPlanet.
Wisconsin charges $20 for residents to trap, without limit, over a period of 7.5 month. The state offers free licenses to indoctrinate anyone under age 15, $5 licenses for new trappers, raising trapping revenue of about $100,000 per year. That means the DNR values our commonwealth, the 345,772 wild animals that were trapped, at 28 cents each. Since wardens are paid $51,000-$57,000/year, trapping fees do not even cover two wardens to monitor any of this.
The California legislation states: “Historically, fur trapping played a significant role in the extirpation of wolves and wolverines and the severe declines in sea otters, fishers, marten, beaver, and other fur-bearing species in California. Because individual trappers concentrate their operations in limited geographical areas, they can locally deplete populations of the species they target, impairing the ecological functioning of the area and diminishing opportunities for wildlife watching in these areas.”
“The revenue generated by the sale of trapping licenses would only cover a fraction of the costs of even a single warden. Proper management and enforcement of a fur trapping program would cost far more than the revenue generated by the Department of Fish and Wildlife, resulting in a de facto subsidy of commercial fur trapping. Similarly, the minimal revenue generated by the sale of the furs of the animals killed by trappers is dwarfed by the millions of dollars that nonconsumptive wildlife watching generates in California’s economy.”
The inequity of citizen rights is so extreme that .001% of Wisconsin citizens can destroy the ecological integrity of wildlife systems throughout the state. In a mass extinction and climate crisis, the DNR continues to destroy beavers who create habitat for half of the rare and endangered animals in our state. The DNR continues to deprive the majority of citizens and our children with wildlife watching opportunities because all wildlife is afraid of us or dead. When I moved to the country 20 years ago, I had a beaver in the creek, coyotes singing in my woods, and foxes down by the barn. I moved to the country to be with the wildlife I love. Instead, all of those beloved wild creatures have been killed out and have not come back.
It is time to force the DNR to reflect the greater good of the vast majority of citizens and end trapping.
Action Alerts:
Reunite an Iowa man with the coyote pup he loves. Post to social media sites and sign the petition to bring Drifter home.
Contact your federal elected officials and urge them to support the Refuge From Cruel Trapping Act. Rep. Nita Lowey (New York) and Sen. Cory Booker (New Jersey) have introduced this bill which would prohibit the use of body-gripping animal traps in the U.S. National Wildlife Refuge System. This is our land that hosts over 380 threatened and endangered plant and animal species and 150 million acres.
Actions from One Green Planet to help animals and stop the abuse.
Patricia Randolph of Portage is a longtime activist for wildlife. madravenspeak@gmail.com or www.wiwildlifeethic.org
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.