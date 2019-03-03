“We have passed irreversible tipping points. Now the end of human civilization is the positive we can hope for…” Thom Hartmann on his daily talk show February 2019
We need to treat the food system as a primary cause and cure for climate change.
Humans have abused the earth and the life of this planet wantonly. We have a deadly enemy within — resistance to change and a cultural acceptance of massive cruelty. We must reform almost everything, dramatically and now. We must close the slaughterhouses, stop killing wildlife, and help the land, water and wildlife survive what we have done to poison, plasticize, deforest, oil, frack and tar sand the land and oceans.
It is time to talk about human extinction.
Thom Hartmann, who has updated his book "The Last Hours of Ancient Sunlight," reported tipping points just passed: Iceland, Greenland, and the Arctic are no longer regaining ice in winter but steadily losing it. That will inundate major cities: London, New York, Miami. He referred to the end of human civilization as the best we can hope for and the end of all life on earth the likely endgame.
He discusses it here on YouTube.
Stephen Leahy lays out warnings in an Oct. 8, 2018, article for National Geographic:
“The impacts and costs of 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius) of global warming will be far greater than expected, according to a comprehensive assessment by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). It reported that 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit could be reached in as little as 11 years — and almost certainly within 20 years without major cuts in carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Even if such cuts were to begin immediately it would only delay, not prevent, 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit of global warming.”
There is an estimated 40-year lag time between emission of CO2 and methane into the atmosphere and the warming effects. “Scientists tell us that even if CO2 was stabilized at its current level (414.27 ppm on February 9, 2019 ... there is at least another 0.6 degrees ‘in the pipeline’.”
Leahy writes: “Every pound of CO2 emitted in the last hundred years will continue to trap heat in the atmosphere for hundreds of years to come. By 2045 or 2050 there will still be too much CO2 in the atmosphere. More forests or some form of direct capture that takes CO2 out of the atmosphere will be essential to stabilize global temperatures at 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius), the report says.”
We must stop ranching and plant trees instead of cows.
A new effort has emerged to end the slaughterhouses of the Western world by 2025: The website states: “(T)here is an enormous amount of evidence that killing animals for food is a root cause of not only of enormous animal suffering but also global warming, biodiversity loss, human disease, and poverty in the developing countries.”
When one opens the website, a kill counter starts the count of animals being killed since opening the page. An estimated 3 billion land animals and wild and farmed fish are killed daily.
That count does not include hunting and trapping our natural predators and wildlife, the by-catch, and poaching of the last of our wild creatures to facilitate slaughter of the enslaved.
Citizens can join the Save Movement here.
There are many groups working on raising consciousness of the connection between an imminently unlivable planet and our slaughter of hundreds of billions of other animals annually.
In the Washington Post in 2016, Chris Mooney wrote “The Profound Planetary Consequences of Eating Less Meat”: “Namely, the researchers find that shifting diets toward eating more plant-based foods on a global scale could reduce between 6 and 10 percent of (human) mortality — saving millions of lives and billions of dollars — even as it also cuts out 29 to 70 percent of greenhouse gas emissions linked to food by the year 2050.”
A United Nations environment report,“Tackling the World’s Most Urgent Problem: Meat," reiterates the link between meat and climate: “The greenhouse gas footprint of animal agriculture rivals that that of every car, truck, bus, ship, airplane, and rocket ship combined, they said. There is no pathway to achieve the Paris climate objectives without a massive decrease in the scale of animal agriculture, they added.”
The Paris accord does not limit greenhouse gases to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
A CNN article states: “Global net emissions of carbon dioxide would need to fall by 45% from 2010 levels by 2030 and reach 'net zero' around 2050 in order to keep the warming around 1.5 degrees C.” It says, “Coral reefs will also be drastically affected, with between 70 and 90% expected to die off, including Australia's Great Barrier Reef.”
Thom Hartmann asks: “Is the worst climate change tipping point just five years away?”
He cites another British report: “The UK's national weather service, the Met Office, has set off a fire alarm. The big fear the IPCC defined was that if global warming went above 1.5 degrees Celsius before the year 2100, it could trigger a bunch of irreversible tipping points, including widespread melting of frozen methane, that could trigger a climate spiral that would kill off large parts of the life on earth, leading to the death of billions of humans and the end of what we call civilization.
Now the UK's Met Office says this may happen within the next five years. It's time for the Green New Deal to be put into law today, both here in the US and its equivalent in other countries around the world.”
We are in a fight for our lives and all life of the planet. Now.
Action Alert:
Watch "Ma’iingan: Brother Wolf,” a new documentary, which premieres 7 p.m. Monday, March 4, on Wisconsin Public Television.
Please send this column to your federal legislators and request support for The Green New Deal.
Choose a plant-based, non-dairy/non-meat diet.
Sen. Fred Risser, D-Madison, has authored S.B. 30, the Senate Bill to ban wildlife-killing contests. Please contact your legislators to support the bill and the members of the Senate Sporting Heritage committee to ask for a hearing:
Sen. Tiffany, chair: Sen.Tiffany@legis.wisconsin.gov / 608-266-2509
Sen. LaMahieu, vice-chair: Sen.LeMahieu@legis.wisconsin.gov / 608-266-2056
Sen. Stroebel: Sen.Stroebel@legis.wisconsin.gov / 608-266-7513
Sen. Wirch: Sen.Wirch@legis.wisconsin.gov / 608-267-8979
Sen. Smith: Sen.Smith@legis.wisconsin.gov / 608-266-8546
