I’m glad the Assembly recently postponed a vote on “Marsy’s Law,” an effort to amend the Wisconsin Constitution to protect victims’ rights.
On Aug. 19, 1990, my 33-year-old son, John Kippert Jr., was robbed and murdered in Madison. I know the endless pain and trauma that victimized families and other survivors of violent crime have to endure.
I have empathy for those survivors who are endorsing Marsy’s Law, but I’m not backing Marsy’s Law, and let me tell you why.
First, it’s unnecessary. Wisconsin already has a statute (called Chapter 950) that contains the protections that the proposed constitutional amendment would offer. The statute says that “victims and witnesses of crime are treated with dignity, respect, courtesy and sensitivity,” and then spells out their specific rights, which must be “honored and protected by law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and judges in a manner no less vigorous than the protections afforded criminal defendants.”
If the legislators want to support the victims and survivors of violence, they could invest their efforts into putting more teeth into Chapter 950. And then, if victims’ and survivors’ rights are still not being honored and protected, sheriffs and district attorneys and judges should follow the law and start treating them the right way.
Second, this proposal has already been a senseless waste of taxpayer money, and it’s only going to get worse. The proposal contains language that civil liberties groups are likely to challenge, and they’ll probably win. That’s because one clause of Marsy’s Law would deny the accused a fair trial under the Sixth Amendment, which guarantees the accused the right to face their accuser. But Marsy’s Law entitles victims “to refuse an interview, deposition, or other discovery request made by the accused or any person acting on behalf of the accused.” The ACLU would have a field day with this one.
I honor victims, their families, and all survivors of violent crimes, but I hate to see their pain and trauma exploited to make a legislator’s resume look good.
To me, that’s another victimization.
Patricia Kippert, a retired nurse, lives in Sun Prairie.
