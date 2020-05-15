Pat Raes: We need more than appreciation during Nurses Week

If there’s one thing that defines nurses, it’s our ability to think on our feet. Nurses are constantly troubleshooting as we provide the care our patients need. In this pandemic, nurses are quickly adapting to new challenges and doing all we can to protect our patients. We need lawmakers to step up, too.

This Nurses Week, instead of a supportive tweet or an empty proclamation honoring the work and sacrifices of nurses, we call on lawmakers to do something that nurses actually need. Pass legislation that prioritizes the health, safety and economic well-being of all working people.

Like many in my profession, I felt called to become a nurse. After three decades, I love my job. As a float nurse who works in 11 different units of the hospital, I see patients from 2 hours old to 107 years old. Nurses provide care, compassion and education to our patients and help them through life-changing events with as much grace and dignity as possible.

In this pandemic, our jobs have never been more critical. And they have never been more dangerous.

Every day, we risk our health and that of our families, because the government has failed to get us the critical PPE we need to do our jobs safely.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.