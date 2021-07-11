Parent Equity in Action Group: Schools must teach honestly about race

As white parents raising white children, we are appalled by Senate Bills 411 and 409 introduced in the Wisconsin Legislature to ban an honest education about race in our K-12 schools, universities and colleges. While ostensibly promoting “equality,” these bills — like others introduced across the country — are pushing for inaccurate and incomplete lessons about the United States, both its past and present.
We live in a state and nation with a deeply racist, sexist and discriminatory past. To represent it otherwise would be false. We need our lawmakers to help our schools to teach truth as we all work to raise thoughtful, critical and honest white people who recognize both their privilege and responsibilities when it comes to seeing and fighting racism. We believe these bills present a direct threat to schools being able to do just that and urge the Legislature to vote “no.”
Our children need an honest education that prepares them to live and work in a diverse world. This is in accordance with the state’s nationally recognized academic Standards for Social Studies, which aim to guide a K-12 learning progression that will prepare students for college, career and community. The standards reflect the expectations of stakeholders and thought leaders from industry, commerce, higher education and others who know that success and leadership in our diverse country and interconnected global society requires a workforce and citizenry with a deep understanding of the ways that ethnicity, race and gender matter.
We know from research and our own lived experiences as white people raised in the United States that trying to be “colorblind” or “leave the past in the past,” as these bills aim to do, simply doesn’t work. “Colorblindness” leaves us ignorant of how systemic racism shows up in our past and shapes our present. When we have no opportunity to learn and talk about our country’s complex history — including the theft of Indigenous people’s land, enslavement of Black people, banning of immigrants from certain countries, barring women from voting and redlining of Black neighborhoods — we are left with a sanitized version of our history that tries to justify a deeply unequal status quo in our present day.
As parents, we want an education for our children that imparts honesty about who we are, integrity in how we treat others, and courage to do what’s right. That means revealing the whole truth of our country’s history — not just the moments of pride, but also the moments when our country we did not live up to our values of justice, equality and freedom. Understanding how and when we failed to live up to these goals allows for a critical examination of how we can do better and make progress in ensuring justice, equality and freedom for everyone.
History teaches us that our fates are interconnected; every time we have resisted the forces of division and united across our diverse backgrounds to improve the lives of those most excluded from opportunity, we have all benefited. For instance, laws that increase the minimum wage or give us cleaner air not only help families struggling with poverty or groups disproportionately impacted by pollution, they help us all.
We must teach our children our country’s true history. We must empower the next generation to be able to see entrenched historical patterns. We must help our children recognize the policies that cause inequity without blaming those who suffer as a result of those policies. And we must provide our children with the will and skills to advocate for changes that will allow our state and country to live up to our professed ideals.
By coming together to learn our full, complete and true shared history, all of our children will benefit and grow. Our children must have the tools and guidance to honestly face and understand our past and present in order to create a better future.
We need our schools to be able to help us and our children understand those parts of our history that were built on fear and division so that we can play our part in building a just and equitable future for all Wisconsin’s children.
We urge the Legislature to vote “no” on SB 411 and SB 409.
Jessie Chmell, Sara Christopherson, Annalee Good, Erika Hagen, Amy Hilgendorf and Colleen Neary are parents of children in Wisconsin public schools.
