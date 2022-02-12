 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YOU TOON

Panda flies for freedom in winning You Toon caption

  • 0
Olympic You Toon

Fred Fry of Deerfield is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Fred!

His caption about the Winter Olympics in Beijing beat out more than 75 entries. Fry wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Jerry J. Murphy

  • of Monona: “He’s on his way to Taiwan, seeking asylum.”

Cathy Kliebenstein

  • of Madison: “Is he really bloated, or do these Olympics just carry a lot of baggage?”

Amy Kinast

  • of Madison: “I bet there’s bamboo in those skis.”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

