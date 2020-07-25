Pamela Oliver: Money bail system treats rich and poor differently

The law does allow a person to be detained pretrial if there is a risk to public safety or of witness intimidation. Doing this requires the prosecutor to prove the danger in an open court hearing, and a trial must be held in 60 days. Large money bails for serious crimes seem to be used as a substitute for this alternative. This favors the wealthy and avoids public accountability about possible racial or other biases in decisions.

Compare two local cases. Alec Cook, a white UW student, was charged in 2016 with forcibly raping multiple women. His bail was set at $200,000, then reduced to $100,000 after two months, which his parents paid. Cook lived with his parents for a year and a half while his lawyers and the prosecutors filed motions and presented evidence. The result was that 21 charges including six counts of felony C forcible rape (maximum penalty 40 years per charge) were pled down to three charges of felony G rape (maximum penalty 10 years per charge) and two lesser charges. He was given a three-year prison sentence.