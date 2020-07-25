Pamela Oliver: Money bail system treats rich and poor differently

Sheriff Dave Mahoney’s July 7 press release complained that a local group paid $133,500 in bail to free three Black people from the Dane County Jail. The sheriff’s statement described those freed by the Free the 350 Bail Fund as “individuals responsible for crimes involving gun violence.”
This highlights one unfair part of our legal system — pretrial detention, where you are jailed although not proven guilty. Why, some people asked, does Sheriff Mahoney presume Black people are guilty?
The money bail system unfairly affects decisions on guilt and punishment. Only 1% of Dane County criminal cases go to trial. The rest are resolved by plea bargaining. If you are out of jail during the process, it is easier to bargain for a lower penalty. If you are kept in jail pretrial, it is harder to hold out for a better deal. If you insist you are not guilty, you just stay in jail for the year or more it takes to get to trial. Sometimes, people plead guilty and accept a “time served” jail sentence just to get out of jail. If you don’t have money, even small bail amounts can keep you in jail.
Wisconsin law gives people a right to be out of jail until they’ve pled or been found guilty. Most accused people are released with signature bonds, where you owe money only if you fail to show up for court. Money bail is supposed to be used only to ensure a return to court.
The law does allow a person to be detained pretrial if there is a risk to public safety or of witness intimidation. Doing this requires the prosecutor to prove the danger in an open court hearing, and a trial must be held in 60 days. Large money bails for serious crimes seem to be used as a substitute for this alternative. This favors the wealthy and avoids public accountability about possible racial or other biases in decisions.
Compare two local cases. Alec Cook, a white UW student, was charged in 2016 with forcibly raping multiple women. His bail was set at $200,000, then reduced to $100,000 after two months, which his parents paid. Cook lived with his parents for a year and a half while his lawyers and the prosecutors filed motions and presented evidence. The result was that 21 charges including six counts of felony C forcible rape (maximum penalty 40 years per charge) were pled down to three charges of felony G rape (maximum penalty 10 years per charge) and two lesser charges. He was given a three-year prison sentence.
Kenyairra Gadson, a Black woman, was arrested in 2018 for killing Steven Villegas in a Madison parking structure. Gadson said that one of her companions was physically attacked by people who had previously threatened her and that she had grabbed her gun in a panic, shot wildly and didn’t intend to kill anyone. She was charged with first degree murder (felony A). This was later changed to first degree reckless homicide (felony B). A court commissioner ordered $100,000 bail, and the court has refused repeated motions for reduced bail. Gadson’s family couldn’t afford $100,000. She sat in jail for 20 months while her case worked its way through motions and evidence. Her trial, scheduled for this spring, was postponed due to COVID-19. Free The 350 Bail Fund paid the bail, freeing Gadson to await trial outside jail. Gadson’s is one of the three cases Sheriff Mahoney complained about in his press release.
A legal system that treats wealthy people better than low income people is not a “justice” system, it is part of a system of oppression. The money bail system is unjust.
Oliver is an emeritus professor of sociology at UW-Madison
