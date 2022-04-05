Pam Johnson: Tribes oppose risky and unnecessary Line 5 pipeline in northern Wisconsin

The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians opposes the continued operation of Line 5 in northern Wisconsin, including the proposed rerouting of the pipeline around the Bad River Reservation, about 280 miles north of Madison.

We also oppose the position taken by tribal member Ron Spoerl in a recent guest column in the Wisconsin State Journal, “Let oil and gas pipeline detour tribal land in northern Wisconsin.” Spoerl's pro-Line 5 opinions are his own and not supported by the tribe.

Given what we know about climate change and advances in clean energy technology, there is no good reason to keep Line 5 open. This aging crude oil pipeline runs through the heart of the largest source of fresh water in North America -- Michigan’s beloved Straits of Mackinac. Any claims about the “safety” of this pipeline should be met with the strongest level of skepticism.

That is why our tribe must respond to Spoerl's view. While he tried to use his Native American heritage in an attempt to sow division, The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians is united in its opposition to Line 5.

Spoerl also could make money by contracting with Enbridge on the pipeline work. The motivation for personal profits is clouding judgment on what is right for protecting our way of life throughout the Great Lakes region. That way of life -- our businesses, homes, farms and even the ways we recreate -- are all at risk if we do not permanently shut down Line 5.

The main argument Spoerl gave in favor of keeping Line 5 operational is his claim that we need to have affordable energy sources. But Line 5 has already been shut down once before. In 2020, a Michigan court-ordered shutdown of the pipeline had zero impact on gasoline prices compared to the national average.

What’s more, a recent report from Environmental Defense Canada found that the oil running through Line 5 could be rerouted away from the Great Lakes with minimal impact on gasoline prices. This can be done through using other pipelines to their fullest capacity, additional rail cars and one additional marine tanker. With an estimated increase of just $0.018 in the cost of gas, this is a far better solution than pumping millions of gallons of crude oil through the heart of the Great Lakes each day.

We must also consider that a new Line 5 will only lengthen our dependence on fossil fuels responsible for climate change. World leaders set a goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. Continuing to invest in Line 5 goes against the very notion of addressing climate change that is damaging our fisheries and impacting our wildlife. In fact, a recent report found that the plants capable of thriving in northern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula will be more like those currently in Kentucky by the end of this century.

Spoerl claims that Line 5 pipeline owner Enbridge has “respectfully engaged with Native American leadership.” Tribes all along the pipeline’s route -- in northern Wisconsin, throughout Michigan and in northern Ontario -- have all voiced united opposition to Line 5’s continued existence and have demanded it be shut down. Our stances as sovereign nations have been ignored at every turn. It is a far stretch to label this disregard as “respectful.”

The respectful thing to do is to honor our land, homes and way of life by ending the operation of the Line 5 pipeline.

Johnson, of Manistee, Mich., is a tribal councilor for the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians: lrboi-nsn.gov.