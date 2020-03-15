Palm Beach Post: So far, the youth vote is the flop of this presidential campaign season -- again

It was the same in North Carolina. Young voters were 14% of the electorate on Super Tuesday, compared to 16% four years ago. In Tennessee, 11% compared to 15%. Even in California, where Sanders was romping to victory with 89% of the vote counted, voters under age 30 were only 11% of the overall turnout.

Sanders admits that a pillar of his campaign strategy, a surge in youth voting, has flopped. “Let me tell you the bad news, to be honest with you, young people vote at much lower rates than older people,” the Vermont senator said last week. “All right? That is the facts. I hope all of the old people vote, that’s great, but I want young people to vote at the same rates.”

Granted, the numbers may improve. But Sanders seems to be taking no chances, his rhetoric seemingly putting new emphasis on “working class” voters.

Even though the Palm Beach Post has endorsed Biden in the Florida primary, we find it regrettable that the Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaigns did not turn more young people into voters. These campaigns offered a refreshing new vision of politics — a politics that isn’t owned by lobbyists for corporations and by uber-wealthy contributors, a politics that places the people first. Sanders’ talk of “political revolution” might spook older voters, but it’s music to the young.