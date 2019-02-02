This excerpt from a column by then-State Journal sports editor Henry J. McCormick ran on Jan. 30, 1959, two days after the Green Bay Packers hired Vince Lombardi as head coach:
Vince Lombardi has been given a five-year contract and virtually complete authority by the Green Bay Packers. ...
Green Bay apparently has given Lombardi more authority than any man has had with the Packers since Earl (Curly) Lambeau was at the height of his power.
It’s true Lombardi faces many problems at Green Bay, that some of them can be solved only in time. But the club is in good shape financially, and it has as loyal of a home following as you’ll find in professional football.
Green Bay was short of top-flight material in recent years. Whether ill-advised trades and poor draft selections contributed to that situation is a matter of opinion.
It might have been better if Lombardi had been hired before the professional draft was completed. That would have given him a chance to pick some players of his own choice. ...
Lombardi is highly regarded in the coaching profession. He inherits no backing and no animosities from previous regimes. He will have a completely free hand in naming assistants on the field and in the front office.
It’s to be hoped Green Bay has made the right move in trying to recapture its former stature as a professional football power. The opinion here is that it will take time, but Packers fans should not begrudge that.
It’s been 12 years since any Green Bay team finished a league season with more victories than defeats.