Dave Edwards of Oxford is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Dave!
His caption about Milwaukee Brewers’ slugger Christian Yelich breaking his knee beat out more than 80 entries. Edwards wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Jim Flaherty of McFarland: “This the last thing we kneed
- in a pennant race.”
Jane Krogstad
- of Middleton: “It was a figure of speech! Break a leg is a figure of speech!”
Brian TeLindert
- of Portage: “Just hit homers — you can limp around the bases.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.