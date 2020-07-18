Oxen missing, hay wanted, dental surgery offered twice a year -- Madison Express advertisements from 175 years ago

This Madison Express ran the following advertisements on July 10, 1845. The weekly Express became the daily Wisconsin State Journal in 1852:
Reward for stray oxen
Strayed from the subscriber on the 4th of July: two oxen. One of them is speckled and very hollow backed. The other is pale red and lined backed. Whoever will return said oxen, or give information where they may be found, to the undersigned on the Nine Spring Prairie, or to N. Smith, Madison, shall be liberally reward.
— Michael Kenny
Prairie hay sought
Proposals will be received until the 16th of July, 1845, for the delivery of 40 tons of prairie hay. Said hay to be “blue joint” or “red top,” and to be delivered in good order and condition at Fort Winnebago.
— Lt. F.S. Mumford
Reward for missing cattle
Strayed from the subscriber on Koshkonong Prairie, Dane County, about the beginning of June: One yoke of oxen, 5 cows and 5 heifers, 3 cows white heads, one of dark red, and the other light red. Whoever will return said cattle or give information which will lead to their recovery to the owner or Dr. J. D. Weston in Madison will be liberally rewarded by the subscriber.
— Gunill Olson, Koshokonong
Home again!
After an absence of four years from Green County, I have returned to Monroe to reside. Grateful for the patronage which I received during my former residence in Green County, I shall be pleased again to wait upon my former customers, and all others who may favor me with a call. To those settlers who have removed into this country during my absence, I would remark that I always deal upon the ONE PRICE system.
— Jacob LyBrand, Monroe
Dental surgeons visit Madison
Drs. B. S. Currier and J. G. Wolcott will be found at all times at their old stand opposite Hale’s Book Store, Wisconsin Street, in Milwaukee. One of the firm will visit Madison professionally twice each year. All operations warranted.
Daily line of four-horse post coaches
From Milwaukee to Galena, through in three days. Leaves the General Stage Office, Milwaukee, via Prairieville, Whitewater, Fort Atkinson, Madison, Blue Mounds, Dodgeville, Mineral Point, Platteville and Hazel Green to Galena, every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, lodging at Madison and Mineral Point.
The coaches are all the best Troy-built coaches.
— Frink, Walker and Co., Chicago; L. P. Sanger, Galena; Davis and More, Milwaukee.
