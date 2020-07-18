Oxen missing, hay wanted, dental surgery offered twice a year -- Madison Express advertisements from 175 years ago

This Madison Express ran the following advertisements on July 10, 1845. The weekly Express became the daily Wisconsin State Journal in 1852:

Reward for stray oxen

Strayed from the subscriber on the 4th of July: two oxen. One of them is speckled and very hollow backed. The other is pale red and lined backed. Whoever will return said oxen, or give information where they may be found, to the undersigned on the Nine Spring Prairie, or to N. Smith, Madison, shall be liberally reward.

— Michael Kenny

Prairie hay sought

Proposals will be received until the 16th of July, 1845, for the delivery of 40 tons of prairie hay. Said hay to be “blue joint” or “red top,” and to be delivered in good order and condition at Fort Winnebago.

— Lt. F.S. Mumford

Reward for missing cattle