This State Journal editorial ran on Sept. 2, 1968:
The workers of the nation are honored today.
Through the diligent efforts of Americans everywhere — in factories, in 15th-floor office suites, in fields, on board ship — a rich and prosperous nation has been built.
The nation is not without its problems. There is poverty. There is injustice. But there is also that American optimism that through work and through more work even those grave problems will be solved.
Labor Day is a time to remember how it used to be. Then it is time to look toward the tomorrows that bring new tasks.
The lunch bucket and the computer and the skilled hands are an integral part of the American way of life. The earnest work of skilled hands will always, should always, be a part of our way of life. ...
Workers throughout the land should be proud of their work. They should enjoy their day with their families.
And all of us should be mindful that there are more tasks to be done. There are more problems to be solved. There must be even better Labor Days ahead.