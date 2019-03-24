Three of seven seats on the Madison School Board are in play in the spring election, with lots of attention on student achievement and behavior, police officers in high schools, and disruptions at School Board meetings.
The State Journal editorial board interviewed — in person — six candidates for the board in the April 2 election. We are endorsing in two of those races, and urge the winning candidate in a third race to expand his or her approach.
Seat 3
KALEEM CAIRE
This creative and determined school reformer will be an excellent addition to the board. He grew up here and remembers feeling invisible as a black student in Madison’s classrooms. But he graduated, joined the Navy and went on to UW-Madison and an impressive career researching and leading education initiatives and nonprofits. Caire, a father of five, has done more than just about anyone to highlight Madison’s achievement gaps for black students, and he’s been relentless in trying to fix them. First he proposed an innovative middle and high school that the School Board rejected. Undaunted, he launched a South Side preschool, which is now expanding as a public charter school under the authority of UW System. While Caire has worked outside of the district to improve learning, he will be a collegial and persuasive advocate on the board for new kinds of schools and more minority teachers. Caire said he’ll vote to keep police officers in high schools for now. He calls egregious behavior by students “unacceptable,” yet would emphasize positive school cultures. His opponent, Cris Carusi, a UW-Madison communications official and mother of two, is dedicated and well-informed. But Caire offers more life and professional experience that the School Board needs.
Seat 4
NO ENDORSEMENT
This race pits conservative blogger David Blaska against Ali Muldrow, co-director of the Gay Straight Alliance for Safe Schools. The two differ sharply on how best to help struggling students, with little room for common ground. Blaska is right that a police officer should stay in each main high school to promote safety, and that disruptive students should be accountable for their actions. But he goes out of his way to provoke Madison liberals and score political points, while offering few solutions. Muldrow’s children attend a public charter school outside the district’s control, yet she oddly opposes such schools. She’s right many students feel isolated. But she seems far less concerned that 800 students are leaving the district each year, which drains resources. Muldrow would vote against a contract to keep cops in schools, and seems OK with protesters trying to shut down School Board meetings if they don’t get their way. If Blaska is elected, he needs to work on fixing problems instead of lampooning them. If Muldrow is elected, she should encourage protesters to have their say in a civil way, and remember she represents all citizens, not just those she agrees with.
Seat 5 TJ MERTZ
This college instructor with two sons successfully pushed the district to start middle school an hour later, at 8:40 a.m. Piles of research show teens naturally stay up later at night and need more sleep in the morning to help them pay attention and learn. Mertz also is a strong proponent of transparency, so parents and taxpayers know what the district is doing and spending. He’s more supportive of an officer in each high school than his opponent, Ananda Mirilli, who said she’d vote against a contract to keep the cops. Mertz floats an intriguing compromise with the city: Let school officials temporarily remove an officer after a controversial incident, without the authority to dismiss an assigned cop. Mirilli, a single mom born in Brazil, has worked for the state Department of Public Instruction. She is eager to serve and makes some good points, especially when advocating for students of color. But Mertz, with six years on the board and a strong interest in data to measure results, deserves re-election.