In response to the State Journal’s editorial Oct 17, “Scare tactic shouldn’t stop cop cameras“:
The use of body-worn cameras and cellphone videos to document police officer-involved shootings has become a popular tool in light of recent officer-involved shootings, providing evidence used to convict some officers in those incidents and exonerate others.
The city of Madison has been debating the use of those cameras. While some argue that the improved transparency, accountability and public trust that body-worn cameras provide is reason to provide them immediately to all police, others in our city see things differently. Because their opinions are valued, Ald. Shiva Bidar-Sielaff and other City Council members have worked to ensure those concerns are fully addressed and not set aside in light of the popularity of this new technological tool.
To understand the reluctance of some to embrace body-worn cameras, look no further than the raids conducted in Wisconsin by Chicago-based Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, raids conducted without following the established protocol of working with local police. Those protocols were in place to prevent conflicts, misunderstandings and life-ruining mistakes.
ICE arrested 83 individuals in Wisconsin, several from Dane County, many of whom have deep roots in our community as long-time employees, homeowners and business owners. Many were their family’s sole breadwinner. ICE acted unilaterally and is not required to follow the burden of proof required in court.
For a community subject to such actions, the notion that video recordings of police interactions, even merely as witnesses, could be used as justification for arrest by ICE or other agencies is worrying. We appreciate that Madison has been taking those concerns, of which this is just one example, seriously and not rushing to implement body-worn cameras.
It was very disappointing that the State Journal editorial board, in light of her opposition to the city Finance Committee including $104,000 for a body camera test on the North Side in the city budget, chose to dismiss and disparage Ald. Bidar-Sielaff. Doing so shows contempt, not respect for a differing view. We believe these issues should be discussed in public forums and committee meetings, and the different opinions on this controversial issue should be allowed to stand on their own merits without dismissive, patronizing responses from those in positions of power.
Attacking a long-standing alderwoman with slanderous comments and innuendos, whose lifelong commitment to positive social change, vision of collective decision making, and hearing from all sides of an issue has been her passion, is disappointing and deserves an apology.