Orlando Sentinel: William Buckley would weep at the CPAC circus coming to Orlando

This year, CPAC is devoting just one session to the subject, even though the debt has doubled over the past decade and interest payments on the debt now cost the government nearly $350 billion a year.

Another serious issue, trade, also gets a single session. Health care gets two sessions but the title of one — “Prescription for Pain: The Left’s Agenda on Healthcare” — suggests more complaining than problem-solving, which has been the essence of GOP health care policy for years.

Not surprisingly, CPAC didn’t schedule any sessions on racial justice or climate change, even though its conference is being held in a state menaced by sea level rise like none other.

Nor did the pandemic warrant a panel, even as the nation passed the tragic milestone of 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19. ...

It’s always possible some of the speakers will address those subjects on their own. We feel sure, for example, that Florida governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis will remind everyone during his Friday morning speech of the terrific job he thinks he’s done managing the pandemic, taking on “big tech” and cracking down on left-wing protesters.