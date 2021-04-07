Orlando Sentinel: Impulsive ban of ‘vaccination passports’ could have unintended consequences

DeSantis’ order is particularly head-scratching because he’s been agitating for the Centers for Disease Control to lift its no-sail order and allow cruises to resume in the United States. So has U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. They understandably don’t want Florida to lose its cruise business to less restrictive Caribbean ports.

The cruise lines’ vaccination protocols are an important part of the attempts to get the CDC restrictions lifted. Why, then, would DeSantis potentially torpedo their reopening plans by ordering a total ban on vaccine requirements?

The governor’s order says it’s “necessary to protect the fundamental rights and privacies of Floridians,” but the order makes no allowances for the rights of businesses to determine their own safety protocols to protect customers and employees.

How strange, considering the mantra of DeSantis’ Republican Party for so long has been less business regulation, not more.

What’s apparent is that, in Florida, the protection of rights is situational, based more on politics than on ideals. ...