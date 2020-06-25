Orlando Sentinel: Coronavirus reopening in Florida will continue to be a bust until everyone gets serious

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

That won’t stop the spread of COVID-19, but it might well keep the numbers manageable. They have been anything but that lately.

There were 10,500 new cases last week, by far the largest jump since the pandemic began. Florida set a new record Wednesday, adding more than 5,500 positive cases. The rates of infection are way up, too.

Most are younger people and the death rate hasn’t increased. That’s the good news.

The bad news is the new cases become carriers that can infect the vulnerable. And no matter how alarming the numbers are, a lot of people won’t react as needed.

We could start, as usual, with DeSantis. He no doubt takes the pandemic seriously in his heart, but he’s still soft-pedaling the crisis in public.

As cases skyrocketed last week, DeSantis was still attributing it to increased testing and laying blame on unsafe working conditions at business that employ migrant workers. He’s still in favor of letting people “consider” wearing masks instead of making them mandatory.

At least now DeSantis is admitting the surge isn’t just due to more testing. But the muddled messaging — the governor’s trademark from the start — has made it easier for people to think everything’s under control.