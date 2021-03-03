Orlando Sentinel: A tough and good decision by Florida to rein in the spread of exotic snakes and lizards

In other words, the snake’s out of the bag, so why bother? That’s not a hard rhetorical question to answer: So irresponsible owners don’t set loose more of their pets — including species that haven’t yet gotten established in Florida’s environment — after their purchases become too boring or too scary.

The retailers also warn of an emerging black market in exotic reptiles because of these rules. Also not hard: As with so many other things, that’s why we have law enforcement.

These arguments aren’t made in good faith, they’re the product of personal financial benefit, and we’re glad this Fish and Wildlife Commission had the courage to stand up and finally do what’s needed doing for decades.

We applaud them, particularly FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto, who said, “Let’s take a bold stance. We have to put our foot down. The time has come, and we hope other states will follow.”

Much of the damage already is done. The Everglades will likely never be rid of Burmese pythons, and the wildlife that once thrived there will likely never recover. But we might yet be able to rid the state of tegus and prevent species like green anacondas from becoming part of the landscape.