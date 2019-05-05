Bill Karls of Oregon is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, Bill!
His caption about Joe Biden entering the presidential race beat out more than 150 other entries. Karls wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Judith Kilbane
- of Eastman: “When I said ‘a little more to the left,’ I meant your position on the issues!”
Thomas Ironside
- of Prescott: “Hmm ... Can’t be Trump. His hands are too big.”
Brian TeLindert
- of Portage: “He’s had years of hands-on experience.”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.