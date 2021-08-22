Opinion: With lies and cynicism, Republicans plot authoritarian rule

California winds blow onto my porch. Canada’s drought saw towns turned to ash in British Columbia, as ranchers lost herds in Alberta. There is not enough hay. Large swaths of Greece, Turkey and Siberia are burning.
In Germany and China, 500-year floods drowned history, homes, villages and lives. Islamabad, Pakistan, saw significant flooding, but some population centers don’t garner much mainstream coverage.
The pandemic is reemerging in the U.S., the result of political brinkmanship. Lies about phenomenally successful vaccines sow discord, as does political sabotage of medical efforts to protect Americans.
Vaccine conspiracists and mask deniers spread COVID-19 to millions of families, causing them harm and death, but these Americans have the right of life and liberty, too. The constant rat-a-tat-tat of political attack provides no solutions to the slew of existential threats. The right wing fails to address the issues, which become instead the stuff of cheap political posturing. Politics for them is an endless series of mindless posts and put-downs.
By perpetuating the global pandemic, Republicans lost any claim to moral authority, which always was a sham. Blocking reforms to protect human life, they knocked our country off balance. Strange politics are killing families, undermining the stability of our nation and threatening the future of humanity with climate change denial. This searing indictment is topped only by their efforts to overthrow American democracy.
Wayward Wisconsin legislators pretend the presidential election was a hoax, as they cower before Trump’s full-blown lunacy. Election results in the Badger state were confirmed by long-held checks that certify local results for counties, for the state itself, and then again were confirmed by recounts held in Wisconsin’s two largest counties.
Arizona has an election audit, and so legislators here propose we should too — although observers see incompetence, fraud and grift as the so-called Arizona audit became nothing but a farce. At least Republican officials in Maricopa County had the integrity to call out the hoax, but we find no such courage from Wisconsin Republicans.
The Big Lie is an effort to overturn our democracy. It is beyond time the prank is called and shut down. Trump threatened election officials in multiple states, demanded they change certified election results, ordered his vice president to not count votes already certified by every state in the nation, and sent violent minions to shut down Congress as it assembled to confirm national results.
Trump worked the Department of Justice to tell officials in closely contested states, including Wisconsin, they should ignore actual state tallies and create instead new sets of electors that legislators could send to Washington to anoint him monarch.
The actions were an attempted coup, which only failed because staff in the Department of Justice opposed Trump’s delusions, and the military Joint Chiefs — an issue too little discussed — also refused to acquiesce to the demands of this deranged megalomaniac.
What in God’s name are Wisconsin Republicans doing when they perpetuate the Big Lie and continue to promote an authoritarian agenda to overturn the nation’s election?
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court member Michael Gableman, as reported by Talking Points Memo, attended pillow guy Mike Lindell’s summit on Aug. 13 to discuss the Chinese “takeover” of elections, which imploded due to lack of anything resembling evidence. Gableman earlier made statements about the need to reassess the presidential election, so Assembly Speaker Robin Vos appointed him to lead an investigation into November’s results.
Vos is so obsequious to Trump that he throws logic and democratic practice to the wind. It’s nonsense, on the one hand, but his game also abets efforts to overthrow our government. If given the chance, Vos and Gableman might overturn Wisconsin’s election, as Sen. Ron Johnson suggested we do when he wished to discard votes in Dane and Milwaukee counties. They are plotting for the next election.
Wisconsin Republicans offer no solutions to improve the unprecedented challenges currently confronting our nation. They block COVID-19 protocols that protect families while pouring gasoline on fires of political instability, eroding confidence in our nation. Their plan is to emerge from the scorched-earth ashes with more power and control than ever before, under a new authoritarian regime.
Jeffrey Leverich, a former senior researcher for WEAC, is a member of the grassroots group Stoughton Area Democrats and Progressives.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.