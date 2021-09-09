Opinion | Wisconsin needs immediate action to protect abortion rights

The most egregious, unconstitutional abortion ban in modern history is now law in Texas, and it threatens our rights here in Wisconsin. The US Supreme Court threw away 50 years of precedent by allowing Texas’ near-complete abortion ban to stand. Since this was addressed on the so-called “shadow docket,” there were no oral arguments, no formal majority opinion, and no clear ruling. But we distinctly saw that at least five of the nine justices are eager to undermine the right to choose enshrined in Roe v. Wade and subsequent cases.
Texas’ conservative legislative majority passed their comically evil ban knowing it was unconstitutional and almost certainly would be blocked by the courts. It was backed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott — the same guy who recently barred schools from requiring masks because they infringe on people’s “freedom” to infect others with a deadly virus.
Pregnant Texans needing abortion care must now travel out of state. Even worse, while laws generally are enforced by public officials — the attorney general, state agencies, local prosecutors — this law will instead be enforced by anti-choice zealots, domestic abusers and jilted boyfriends. It gives private citizens the unprecedented right to “enforce” the ban by suing anyone who might “aid or abet” someone in obtaining abortion care. It encourages vigilantes by offering a $10,000 or greater reward. If vigilantes wrongly accuse someone, it doesn’t matter — they’re not liable for their victim’s legal fees.
While widely reported as a six-week ban, it outlaws virtually all abortion care because most people don’t know they’re pregnant that early. “Six-week ban” doesn’t mean six weeks of being pregnant — it’s measured from the first day of the last menstrual period — generally two to three weeks from conception, and another week from implantation, when pregnancy actually begins.
Most women do not have regular 28 day cycles — in a Kafkaesque twist, people with very long cycles could be barred from seeking abortion even before they are actually pregnant. The small number of women who manage to discover they are pregnant in this short window will then have to overcome incredible hurdles — finances, transportation, employment, childcare, lack of providers, and state-mandated waiting periods — that delay people who need an abortion from obtaining one immediately.
Why should Wisconsinites be worried? Our state has an archaic 1849 law on the books that criminalizes abortion care. The only thing preventing Wisconsin’s abortion ban from being enforced is Roe v. Wade and subsequent decisions — which were just tossed aside by the Supreme Court.
Later this fall, the court will hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, a direct threat to Roe, concerning a Mississippi law that bans abortion at 15 weeks. Given what five Justices just did, allowing Texas’ far more draconian law to go into effect, there is little hope that they will preserve the right to choose.
Abortion care is basic health care that approximately one in four American women will need. While wealthy people will likely continue to be able to obtain safe abortion care, these laws will destroy access for many vulnerable and marginalized people who are low income, young, trans/non-binary, undocumented, and are disproportionately women of color.
Reproductive rights need legislative protection. State Rep. Lisa Subeck and I are working to pass Senate Bill 75, the Abortion Rights Preservation Act, here in Wisconsin, but, predictably, Republican leaders have refused to act on it or give it a hearing. Federally, we need to end the filibuster, expand the Supreme Court and federal judiciary, and pass federal legislation to codify Roe v. Wade.
This is an “all hands on deck” moment for human rights and gender equality. I ask you to join me in the fight for reproductive justice. Contact your state and federal legislators, demand action to defend reproductive freedom, and ask friends represented by GOP legislators to do the same. If you feel comfortable, share your own stories about why choice matters to you. Every one of us deserves to make our own decisions about our health, our bodies, and our lives — not have them made for us by a few strangers in black robes.
Kelda Roys is a state senator, attorney, and the former executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Wisconsin.
