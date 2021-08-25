Opinion | Wisconsin deserves leaders focused on the future, not on pushing lies

Nine-plus months after Election Day, a faction of the state Legislature continues to nurse old grievances rather than deal with the problems we face today. Wisconsin stands on the brink of emulating the embarrassing disinformation circus in Arizona, where a fruitless faux-review of Phoenix-area ballots from the 2020 election is yet to be completed.
In the last few weeks, one state legislator sent out a set of sham “subpoenas” to Brown and Milwaukee counties in order to launch a fake “audit” of the 2020 election. Another is on track to spend hundreds of thousands taxpayer dollars to conduct an “investigation” of the election.
To be clear, the 2020 election was free, fair and accurate — and Wisconsin voters know this. The votes were counted in every municipality by trusted local officials, in the presence of representatives from both parties, and machines across the state subject to an official audit. In Milwaukee and Dane counties, every single ballot was recounted as representatives from the Trump campaign watched. The review process was comprehensive, and all of these official processes confirmed the results. Plus, judges appointed by both parties rejected false claims and challenges launched at the voting system, counting process and election results.
Still anti-democratic elected officials are pushing to review the 2020 results yet again, and they’re pointing to chaos in Arizona as their inspiration. In Arizona, infamously unqualified and hyper-partisan actors, the Cyber Ninjas, made a mockery of official election procedures. The operation’s security was so bad the county and its taxpayers now have to find millions of dollars to replace the election equipment the so-called ninjas handled.
Now, thanks to state Rep. Janel Brandtjen and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, this mess has landed in Wisconsin — and it’s already off to a rocky start.
The entire team of ex-detectives hired by Vos to conduct an “investigation” into the election have already quit. The remains of the investigation will be picked up by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, who publicly suggested that the 2020 election was “stolen” and recently traveled at taxpayer expense to a conspiracy-fueled symposium hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in South Dakota.
Brandtjen issued problematic “subpoenas,” which are likely invalid under the Assembly’s own rules. Worse yet, she cribbed directly from similar, bad-faith efforts in Arizona and Pennsylvania and got Wisconsin’s election procedures wrong, even managing to spell the word “ballots'' incorrectly.
This brand of political theater is not what Wisconsin is about. There’s a reason that a chorus of bipartisan leaders are speaking out in opposition to similar efforts in other states and raising serious concerns about election security, federal election law compliance and the time, energy and cost to taxpayers for these bad faith reviews.
States United Action, a nonpartisan group tracking these attempts, found that a clear majority of Wisconsin voters recognize that Biden won the state fairly. The survey also found that a majority of voters oppose the Vos fake 2020 election “investigation” and trust the official results already certified.
The voters who were polled were also concerned about lack of transparency surrounding the so-called investigation. Real election officials have to count votes in public and according to the rules. But Vos and Brandtjen are pushing baseless, process-free “audits” and “investigations.” For all we know, they could be planning to store millions of ballots and sensitive critical election infrastructure in a random storage unit.
Wisconsin voters aren’t alone in their skepticism about these audits and investigations. Recent polling results from across the country mirror these findings. It’s important to remember that these election reviews do not happen in a vacuum — this is all part of a larger strategy to cast doubt on our democratic institutions, fundraise off blatant lies and undermine Wisconsin’s, and our country’s, history of free, fair and secure elections.
Our families and communities deserve leaders who are focused on governing, not those distracted by former President Trump’s and his allies’ obsession with undermining an already settled election months later. We must all take the freedom to vote and the running of elections seriously. Don’t let Vos, Brandtjen and their allies make Wisconsin look like a joke. It’s time to cancel the circus and focus on moving Wisconsin forward.
Jeff Mandell is founder of Law Forward. Victoria Bassetti is senior advisor to States United Action and former chief counsel to Senator Herb Kohl.
