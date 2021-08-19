Opinion: We're on the cusp of a more accepting society

In July 2015 I published an article titled “Severe polarization in U.S. could end in 5-7 years.”
My timing is on schedule.
Does this prediction appear strange given the current anger in our society? Perhaps. Let us look at my original prediction.
First, I saw, then as now, the immense shifts in our society and economy. These changes are understood by a few and, more importantly, felt subliminally by most. The reaction is to prevent changes in status, power and wealth.
Second, we are shifting from management, which is hierarchical, to collaborative. This style favors women.
Four-plus decades ago manufacturing was 28% of the workforce. Today it is below 10%. Our economy has shifted to service and communications. We manage cooperatively through contractors, outsourcing and collaboration. Women are more comfortable with these approaches.
Third, the racial complexion of the U. S. is undergoing significant adjustment. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 45% increase in population by 2050. Whites will make up 47% of the population, down from the current 64.1% (67% in 2015). Hispanics will grow to 30% from 15%, Blacks from 12.5% to 15%, and Asians from 5.6% to 9%. (Asians include folks from Pakistan, India, as well as the Far East.)
The racial divide is different by age. Younger people do not see race, religion or place of origin as something that divides us. They are more likely to look at values, which means politics. For a segment of our population, race, religion and where you came from is frightening. It points to a loss of power and status.
Fourth, young people are not as enraged against homosexuality as old people are. This is because they know folks who do not look or act like them and are gay. Interestingly, young Evangelical Christians have left their churches because of stands on homosexuality and politics.
Fifth, we are becoming less Christian with an increase in those with no religion. Millennials are part of this trend, with only half seeing themselves as Christian and a third not identifying with any religion.
Sixth, we are entering into a period of labor shortage, which has much to do with demographics.
Look at the chart below from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
|Decade
|New workers
|1980
|1,007,000
|1990
|882,000
|2000
|702,000
|2010
|3,000 (this is not a misprint)
|2020
|218,000
Clearly we are not replacing workers who are retiring or dying.
Immigration needs to increase to cover the shortfall of workers. Prosperity has also reduced the number of children parents have. This is one reason our birthrate is below replacement.
These arguments were made six years ago.
There are disturbances from Black Lives Matters and the Jan. 6 insurrection. Politicians insist on pressing untruths.
The great humorist Philander Johnson once said “Cheer Up! The worst is yet to come.”
And that is the point. Things change after the darkest times. Interestingly, the COVID-19 pandemic points to a more accommodating world between folks who are reaching out to help others. This often happens in a crisis.
But I see early signs of reconciliation. There is some cooperation at the federal level. Voter turnout at state and local levels point to a more involved citizenry. There has been a desire to solve problems with race relations arising from the recognition of police abuses.
These are small but steady moves. Business has also tried to be more inclusive, especially the entertainment business.
When we see a big shift in our society to more normal relationships, it will be in reaction to “the worst is yet to come.” And of course, unsaid but obvious is the dying out and greater inaction of the older of our population and the passing of the torch to those who are not afraid of the future.
Kindness. Acceptance. Respect. Forgiveness. Compromise. These values are arriving now to replace anger and distrust.
Bob Chernow is a futurist and the former vice chair of the World Future Society.
