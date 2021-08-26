Opinion | We need to put Wisconsin's working families first

My father was a union autoworker who worked on an assembly line for 30 years. He built the catalytic converters that pull pollution out of car exhaust after the passage of the Clean Air Act, and that job helped provide a middle-class life for our family. I wouldn’t be where I am today without it.
Half a century later, we need big and bold investment to create the next generation of good-paying, middle-class jobs so today’s workers and our children have those same opportunities.
As lieutenant governor, I’ve traveled to every corner of the state. I’ve spoken to people in city centers and farming communities, Republicans and Democrats, farmers and software programmers. I’ve heard something that I believe is very important. Across our state, we all want the same things: jobs that can support a family, the opportunity to work hard and earn a living and the security that comes from knowing your state’s leaders have your back.
The U.S. Senate just took a big step toward meeting these challenges by passing an historic bipartisan infrastructure deal that will help us meet the economic challenges of today and tomorrow.
Wisconsin has 979 bridges rated “structurally deficient.” A third of our state’s roads are in fair or poor condition. Over 390,000 people in Wisconsin lack access to high-speed internet, with 14% of Wisconsin households even lacking a basic internet subscription. More than 150,000 homes still have lead pipes. There’s no doubt this has a serious impact on Wisconsin’s economy and our quality of life. When farmers can’t ship their goods to market, or when students can’t do their homework for lack of internet access, that hurts all of us. When one Wisconsinite is being left behind, we all are.
The U.S. Senate’s bipartisan deal would invest billions in critical infrastructure for Wisconsin, repairing our crumbling roads and bridges while investing in our economy to ensure every Wisconsinite has the tools they need to thrive. These billions translate into real, good-paying jobs for countless workers throughout our state. It’s an echo that can reverberate for generations.
Unfortunately, current Sen. Ron Johnson stood against this bi-partisan legislation. He voted against creating this opportunity for working-class Wisconsinites. For years, at every turn, Johnson has stood against working across the aisle to deliver for our communities. That has got to end. We need leadership in Washington, D.C., that will put aside partisan fights to do what’s right — and time and again, Johnson has shown he’s not interested. In the Senate, I will never stop working relentlessly to address the concerns I hear from people throughout our state.
And what I hear from Wisconsinites is this: The infrastructure package is a good first step, but we need to do more. Too often, a moment of aspiration quickly fades away into business as usual. Too often we never seem to get to the second step, and the third step.
That cannot happen on our watch. Wisconsin has always done big and bold things. We must build on this success and make further investments into creating thousands of manufacturing jobs. Let’s bring manufacturing supply chains home so good jobs like my dad’s are being created in Wisconsin, not overseas. Let’s make sure the next generation of solar panels, turbines and batteries are manufactured in the same Wisconsin communities that built today’s America.
We must also make the Child Tax Credit permanent. This monthly tax cut — one of the biggest tax cuts for working families in modern history — is already delivering $300 a month per child to hundreds of thousands of Wisconsin families. That money can be the difference between buying your children back-to-school supplies and them going without.
Wisconsin has always led the nation in building on the promise of tomorrow. The progressive movement and the labor movement both trace their roots to Wisconsin. It's imperative that we deliver tomorrow's economy today, and I know Wisconsin can lead the way once more. This bipartisan infrastructure deal is an important first step, but there’s so much more work we need to do to secure opportunity for all Wisconsinites. That’s why I’m running for U.S. Senate — to work with anyone to change the game and put opportunity for working families first.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes is a candidate for U.S. Senate.
