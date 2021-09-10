Opinion | We must welcome Afghans to Wisconsin as we too have sought refuge

Some of us can trace our roots way back in Wisconsin history. But most of us, with the important exception of Native folks, have origins that go back somewhere else. For many Wisconsinites, our parents, grandparents or great-grandparents arrived seeking a better life. Whether they were seeking jobs or freedom, whether they were fleeing Nazi Germany or the Jim Crow South, Wisconsin ultimately became home. That didn’t always happen easily, nor were our families always taken in with open arms, but ultimately, we all found our way here.
Today, Afghans displaced as America ends a 20-year war in their country are on our shores seeking a better life. Just as we would hope to be taken in if our families ever faced violence or displacement, it is our moral obligation to be a place of refuge for Afghans seeking a better life for their families and a safe place to raise their children.
For me, this is personal. At age 15, my grandfather and his family arrived in the United States with just a few English words and even fewer dollars in their pockets. They were Jewish in Germany, and it was the tail end of the 1930s. Unlike many others fleeing the horrors that would soon sweep through Europe, they were accepted into the United States and found not just peace and safety, but a home. I’m grateful to those who spoke up for people seeking refuge, perhaps saving my grandfather’s life and making mine possible.
Unfortunately, a handful of politicians, like U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, have taken to demonizing those seeking refuge, spreading lies and stoking fears about a group of people who saved the lives of American soldiers deployed to Afghanistan. These politicians are only interested in dividing us. They aim to distract us as they hand tax cuts to the wealthy and force the rest of us to fight over the scraps, voting “no” on popular priorities like the child tax credit and rebuilding our infrastructure.
We won’t let that happen. It’s not a matter of left and right, but of right and wrong. We welcome Afghan refugees to Wisconsin, as we would our own families, as people seeking a better future. We will come together to bring new Wisconsinites into our communities, whether that’s helping children adjust to new schools in a new language, or equipping families with the basics they need to get life started anew.
Many a story has been told about America, the nation of immigrants, the land of refuge, the home of the free. While many chapters of our history are less than proud, we have a chance to write the next story and welcome those seeking refuge as we would wish to be welcomed ourselves.
Julia Gunther is the communications manager at A Better Wisconsin Together.
