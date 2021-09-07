Opinion | There's time to mitigate warming, but is there the will?

Ostriches don't really bury their heads in the sand. That's a myth. But climate science deniers do. That's a sad reality. Led by Donald Trump, who called the climate crisis a “hoax,” Republicans and fossil fuel advocates have sought to ignore or belittle the consequences of a warming planet.
While much of the discussion of the climate crisis had been about what would happen in the future as global temperatures increase, that future is now. This is the summer that the climate chickens came home to roost — and roast. We have seen widespread and devastating wildfires, unprecedented heat waves, a ferocious hurricane, an extreme drought and stronger storms with catastrophic flooding from Tennessee to Louisiana to Germany to Philadelphia.
The last decade has been the hottest ever recorded. In fact, each of the past four decades has been successively warmer than any that preceded it since such data has been kept.
The consequences of a warmer earth are no longer just the future predictions of scientists. Consider just a few of the events this summer. A heat wave melted large swathes of the Greenland ice sheet with meltwater pouring into the ocean and contributing to sea level rise. The melted area this year exceeded the previous annual average by an astounding 1 million square miles.
Record hot temperatures impacted areas known for their warmth as well as areas that don’t usually feel the heat. Death Valley reached 130 degrees, very possibly the highest temperature ever accurately recorded on Earth. But the extreme heat didn’t just stop there. The Northwest, where air conditioning has never been thought necessary, sweltered. Temperatures reached 108 degrees in Seattle and 121 degrees in British Columbia. Shellfish literally baked in their shells.
Virtually every western state has suffered a severe drought, stressing water supplies and contributing to massive wildfires. The water level in Lake Mead, impounded by the Hoover Dam, is so low that an emergency has been declared, leading to water cutbacks that have left vast fields of farm crops to die.
Wisconsin is not immune to the impacts of the climate crisis. In the past few years we have seen devastating flooding caused by extreme storm events. According to the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts: “We expect more of these heavy rainfall events, as well as longer dry spells in between. Warmer conditions will be associated with drier soil moisture and more ecological and agricultural drought.”
Lake Superior, our northern border, has experienced unprecedented and potentially toxic cyanobacteria blooms. Superior had been considered too cold for this to occur, but the lake is now one of the fastest warming in the world.
Of course, there have always been strong storms, severe dry spells and heat waves. Hotter global temperatures, primarily caused by the burning of fossil fuels, cause these weather events to be more extreme, sometimes likened to a “performance enhancing drug.” Put succinctly, climate change makes “the hot hotter, the dry drier and wet wetter.” As climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe put it: “Climate change has loaded the weather dice against us.”
Just two examples: An analysis showed that the northwestern heat wave was far more likely to occur in a warmer world. Scientists concluded “the chance of a heat wave of this magnitude would have been virtually impossible without climate change,” putting the probability at .01%. Hurricane Ida was far stronger and more destructive due to climate-related conditions of warmer ocean temperatures and higher sea levels.
While we’re too far down the road to stop all the consequences of warmer global temperatures, we still can take action to head off the worst. Will we?
Spencer Black served for 26 years in the state Legislature. He was chair of the Assembly Natural Resources Committee and the Assembly Democratic leader. Since leaving the Legislature, Black has been vice president for conservation for the national Sierra Club and adjunct professor of planning at UW-Madison.
