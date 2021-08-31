Opinion | The Luddites were right; we, and the earth, are victims of our machines

Ned Ludd had it right, although the initial movement named in his honor was a little narrow in scope.
Ludd, an English weaver, is said to have smashed two knitting machines in a fit of rage in 1779. He saw the mechanization of his trade as a threat to his livelihood.
Luddism became a movement in 1811 — with Ludd as its Robin Hood — when textile workers burned mills and sabotaged new steam-driven looms that had led to massive unemployment and ushered in the Industrial Revolution.
Mill and factory owners took to shooting protesters, and eventually the movement was steam-rolled over — subdued with legal and military force.
And where are the Luddites today? Oh, we’re still around. But despite the urge to smash things once in a while, we’re pretty harmless and not inclined to organize. We tend to talk a lot about the evils of technology. But of course, nobody’s listening. Everyone seems to have taken an early General Electric slogan to heart — the one actor Ronald Reagan intoned with gravitas in its commercials — “Progress is our most important product.”
The Industrial Revolution and the technical revolutions that followed probably were inevitable. What, after all, were we humans supposed to do with our big brains and opposing thumbs? Spend our lives hunting and gathering? That wasn’t going to happen.
But there’s always been a piece missing. While humans get an A plus for innovativeness and creativity, we earn an F for foreseeing or dealing with the consequences of our creations.
To be fair, one can’t really hold early robber barons responsible for the damage their clanking, belching steam machines caused — massive economic dislocation, Dickensian living conditions, grime and pollution. Nor could they have known that their carbon emissions would mark the beginning of our march toward the civilization-changing effects of global warming. Of course one might wonder — if they knew — would they have cared, since long-term thinking and social responsibility are also not hallmarks of the human psyche.
But what does one do — what does a civilization do — when the negative consequences of an action become clearly understood? In terms of the warming, we deserve less than an F. We should be sent back several grades.
It’s not as if we hadn’t been warned.
In the 1820s, French scientist Joseph Fourier proposed that Earth’s atmosphere acts like a glass greenhouse. Energy enters through the glass, but is then trapped inside. He surmised that the more greenhouse gases (GHG) there are, the more energy will be kept within the atmosphere.
The greenhouse effect analogy stuck and, some 40 years later, Irish scientist John Tyndall explored exactly what kinds of gases were most likely to play a role in absorbing sunlight. He demonstrated that carbon dioxide in coal gas acts like sponge.
In 1895, Swedish chemist Svante Arrhenius, to explain past ice ages, wondered if a decrease in volcanic activity might lower global carbon dioxide levels. His calculations showed that if those levels were halved, global temperatures could decrease by about 5 degrees Centigrade (9 degrees Fahrenheit).
Next, he wondered if the reverse were true. This time he calculated what would happen if carbon dioxide levels were doubled. His results suggested that global temperatures would increase by the same amount.
Modern climate modeling has confirmed that his numbers weren’t far off the mark.
It wasn’t long until these concerns appeared in the popular press.
In 1914, for example, a New Zealand newspaper warned readers: “The furnaces of the world are now burning about 2,000,000,000 tons of coal a year. When this is burned, uniting with oxygen, it adds about 7,000,000,000 tons of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere yearly. This tends to make the air a more effective blanket for the earth and to raise its temperature. The effect may be considerable in a few centuries."
I’m convinced that the human species as a whole is afflicted with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). One of the major symptoms is to “Just Do It!” and worry later about the consequences.
Well, later is here.
