Opinion | Talk of austerity is destroying public higher education: And that’s the point

While most political issues have two or more sides, in recent years powerful interests have intentionally framed the larger issue of the role of government and public services as having only one side: austerity. Public budgets must be cut so taxes on the wealthy and corporations can remain low. Thus, public agencies are perpetually told they have to “do more with less,” no questions asked.
Austerity has made our ostensibly public higher education system — which educates nearly 80% of all college students — disproportionately dependent on student tuition. This necessarily increases student loan debt, which, unsurprisingly, is blamed entirely on the very institutions that have been defunded. Whatever the problem, the blame always lies with the education system.
In addition to keeping taxes on the wealthy low, the austerity agenda advances several other higher education priorities benefitting powerful interests. Through elimination of programs and potentially the closure of entire campuses, austerity forces the adoption of online education, despite the fact that the country just voted in the biggest referendum in American history in support of face-to-face education at all levels.
It also makes private fundraising effectively mandatory, which privileges those programs favored by a narrow group of business interests and further erodes liberal arts programs, despite labor market realities.
Finally, because austerity has created tuition dependency, it also advances the interests of the multitude of firms selling a growing number of products designed to fix enrollment problems.
The language of austerity is so ubiquitous in higher education today that we tend not to notice it. The assumptions of every discussion on campus are that we’ll never get any more public funding, so let’s not even try. We hang our heads in despair, seemingly believing our budgetary situation is akin to gravity — unchangeable.
A few recent examples from corporate- and foundation-funded reports on higher education illustrate how powerful interests create and reinforce the austerity agenda while pushing their education priorities.
In December 2020, the Western Interstate Commission on Higher Education (WICHE), the originator of the so-called demographic cliff thesis, had to explain why their recent projections of future high school graduates have been so egregiously wrong. The group’s leader told the Chronicle of Higher Education that it wasn’t actually a cliff after all: “Rather than a cliff, it’s an opportunity. We should be thinking about our student populations differently and serving them better, particularly during Covid. Let’s not be thinking of it as ‘Oh my gosh the world is ending.’”
Yet WICHE’s latest projections still warned that it is “virtually certain that most states are facing significant fiscal constraints in the coming legislative sessions and those constraints may lead to budget cuts for both k-12 and postsecondary education.”
Conveniently, WICHE has dozens of corporate funders and sponsors, which sell a vast array of products designed to fix enrollment problems in our tuition-dependent system. And expanding technology in higher education is the sole purpose of the WICHE affiliate WCET, created in 1989, which calls itself the “leader in the practice, policy, & advocacy of digital learning in higher education.”
In a recent report about public higher education replete with factual errors and misleading assertions, the Brookings Institution claims, “The significant damage to state budgets over the next year is likely to severely harm public higher education funding. … It’s possible the current crisis could lead to even more losses, which will fall hard on educational appropriations.” Again, the assumption is clear: We’re broke.
The Association of American Colleges & Universities recently described the current moment in higher education as one of “unprecedented transformation and uncertainty,” and asked, “Will the inevitable restructuring and reorganization (of higher education) intentionally prioritize quality, equity, and inclusion?” Inevitable restructuring and reorganization equals cutting budgets even further. More online education, more private fundraising and less liberal arts majors, all as the stock market reaches yet another all-time high.
Finally, let’s consider a report making the rounds in the UW System from Georgetown University’s graduate program on Learning Design and Technology. This program is funded by the Baker Trust, which “aims to create a new paradigm of learning in which the development of the mindsets and capacities to navigate the 21st century are at the heart of every student’s education.” The report confidently asserts that the current discussion regarding higher education took place in “the context of new financial constraints,” and says, “The question is, ‘Is higher education adaptable when drastic change is required.” Drastic change. Got it. No more public money, hence a “new paradigm of learning.” Translation: online college for the masses.
The point of all this is to say that we in public higher education need to start thinking more consciously about how we’re thinking and talking about our budgetary situation. We are public institutions. Austerity is a political choice that reflects the preferences of the powerful. If we simply reiterate the language and assumptions of austerity without questioning them, who are we representing? Not our students, that’s for sure.
Neil Kraus is a professor of political science at UW-River Falls.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.