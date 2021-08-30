Opinion | Taking in the glories of Door County

STEVENS POINT – Time is about to whisk us into September and a sea of changes. Let’s hold up just a bit, though, and linger in the glory of summer and good places. To that end, it is your humble state correspondent’s duty to help us savor a slice of Wisconsin’s best. Away we go …
My wife and I slipped away to Door County for a few splendid August days, and we were reminded again why so many people love the peninsula. We joined a swarm of tourists plying county roads and filling hotels, resorts and dining spots. But the wonder of this Wisconsin gem is that despite crowds that locals say have at times been overwhelming this summer, there are plenty of places to commune with nature, or at least to keep your distance from others. It is home to spacious state parks, abundant natural areas with many miles of trails, diverse and distinctive vegetation and geology, and, of course Lake Michigan, the Green Bay and Sturgeon Bay. I have never before been able to claim swimming in the big lake (twice) and the Green Bay in the span of a couple of days, but now I can.
As its many lovers know, Door County offers abundant beauty, seemingly at every turn. Then there’s the lively arts scene, with summer theaters, art shows and galleries, and daily servings of live music. With COVID-19 lingering, did we feel safe? There was lots of outdoor dining and frequent masking in businesses, and with more than 70% of its residents having at least one poke, it’s near the top for county vaccination rates in Wisconsin.
Crowds dwindle the farther north you go, but don’t be in a hurry. Traffic moves slowly, and that is fine. One day, we wiggled our way up to Newport State Park on the lake side, near to the tip of the peninsula. I’m embarrassed to say it was our first visit. Newport is remarkable for its 11 miles of shoreline, and it is the state’s only wilderness-designated state park. If you plan to camp there, you’ll have to hike in, and we met a Madison woman and her precocious and delightful 8-year-old daughter preparing to do just that.
The girl was bursting with pride as she strapped on her new birthday present, a hiking backpack. They planned to trek a few miles to a site and, later, take in the night sky. Newport, we learned, is a dark-sky preserve, so named by the International Dark-Sky Association. Many astrology enthusiasts make their way to the park, especially on August nights to view the Perseid meteor showers. We were content to visit by day this time, hiking on the extensive network of trails and swimming in the cool-but-pleasant lake waters.
We left promising to return and headed up to Gill’s Rock just in time to watch the last ferry of the day return from Washington Island. The pilot waited until his crew safety moored the craft and a few passengers debarked, then slowly walked up a long flight of steps toward home, toting his lunch box and a thermos. This was his fifth round-trip of the day. It looked like he had been doing this for a long time. The blue sky, tranquil waters and placid August air served up a sense of calm. But Door County weather can change on a dime, and there’s a reason the passage from Gill’s Rock to the island is known as Death’s Door.
One other note about Door County: The weekly Peninsula Pulse newspaper covers county goings-on like a blanket, and with obvious love. The paper is free across the county, with 16,000 print runs in summer and fall and 9,000 the rest of the year. It’s chock full of news, features and advertising, as every newspaper should be. Oh, that many daily newspapers should be so rich.
The Pulse was founded in 1996 by David Eliot and Tom McKenzie, “to bring a fresh perspective to the people, lifestyle, arts, and literature culture of the Door County peninsula.” My wife and I, both daily newspaper expats, could only agree it’s doing just that.
The Pulse is now owned by Eliot and county native Myles Dannhausen Jr., and also includes distribution and film companies. Here is their straightforward and inspiring comment about the Pulse: “The paper strives to be not just a reflection of its community, but a driving force for change and self-examination.”
Yes, there’s a good website, but we were glad to take the print version along as we skipped around the peninsula. A good thing, too, since internet connectivity can be spotty in some places. That’s another Door County gift, if you will.
Bill Berry of Stevens Point writes a semimonthly column for The Capital Times. billnick@charter.net
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.