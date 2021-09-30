Opinion | State needs to reform licensing requirement to address teacher shortage

Teachers are fundamental in supporting and molding the minds of America’s future workforce. Unfortunately, the teaching workforce is experiencing crisis-level shortages. Research estimates that the national gap between supply and demand for teachers will grow to more than 100,000 by 2024. While there are many factors contributing to enrollment declines, one major factor that states could use to alleviate the problem is tackling overly burdensome licensing requirements.
For some time, there has been declining enrollment in educator preparation programs and a high level of new teacher turnover in Wisconsin and the U.S. as a whole. In Wisconsin alone, educator preparation enrollment decreased nearly 30% since 2008, according to a recent analysis.
One of the major problems in getting teachers into the classroom are complex licensing requirements. Every state requires some form of teaching license for teaching in the public-school system. The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) released a report that reviewed the many steps a teaching candidate is required to take before licensure. To begin, all teacher candidates must complete an educator preparation program that traditionally takes four years, but may be less depending on whether the candidate holds a bachelor's degree or not. During preparation, candidates may be required to maintain minimum grade point averages and pass numerous content-related courses and assessments, among other requirements. In 2018 only 45.3% of candidates in Wisconsin passed the Praxis II Mathematics licensure assessment, even after multiple attempts.
These requirements are only made more burdensome by licensing specialization. Specializations, or scopes of practice, identify what grades or subjects a license authorizes one to teach. These scopes of practices require completion of specific courses, assessments and student teaching and severely limit intra- and inter-state mobility — likely contributing to the licensing shortages. Since teaching positions can only be filled by teachers with the proper scope of practice, school districts cannot hire just any licensed teacher to fill a position. For example, if a teacher holds a license to teach middle school mathematics, they are not allowed to teach elementary mathematics. This narrows the pool of candidates eligible for open teaching positions — contributing further to the shortage.
Furthermore, inter-state mobility is even more difficult as licenses do not cross state lines. To teach in another state a teacher must receive a new teaching license from that state. This is not always an easy task. A teacher will likely need to complete additional coursework or assessments, even if they completed licensing requirements in their home state and already have teaching experience. Currently, only eight states allow licenses to easily transfer while the other 42 states and Washington, D.C., require additional time and work.
Due to licensing requirements, many states and school districts rely heavily on emergency, or limited, licenses that grant partial teaching authority. In Wisconsin, this type of license, a one-year license by stipulation, constituted approximately 30% of first-time licenses granted in 2020. The benefits of limited licenses are the removal of certain licensing requirements such as assessment passage. However, the short-term nature of the licenses may exacerbate the problem of teacher turnover. The license expires after a year unless official action is taken by the school district to get another one-year license or if the teacher has qualified for a full-time license. This cumbersome process may result in teachers just leaving the district at the end of the year if they were unable to complete the necessary steps for a license within the first year.
What can be done to improve the teacher licensing system? One important step would be to streamline the licensing process. Evidence suggests that many teacher testing requirements bear little relationship to teacher quality, and removing or limiting licensing assessments should be on the table. Secondly, once a teacher is in the classroom, we need to keep them there. Mentorship programs during the initial years of teaching could help. Additionally, instead of chasing away teachers with cumbersome renewal requirements, states should implement permanent licenses. Licenses such as Wisconsin’s lifetime license do not expire, removing an additional barrier to licensure. Lastly, teacher licensing reciprocity and portability should be the standard for all states.
Reforming teacher licensure won’t be a silver bullet solution to the teacher shortage. Other factors beyond licensing — such as teachers feeling secure and supported in the classroom — play an important role as well. But it is something tangible that state lawmakers can scrutinize and reform in an effort to meet the needs of teachers and school districts.
The current teacher shortage problem has been slowly building for years. There is no time to waste in looking at every possible barrier in the teacher pipeline.
Jessica Holmberg is a policy associate for the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty. Will Flanders is WILL's research director.
