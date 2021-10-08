Opinion | Pursuit of happiness George Will describes is for the rich

"For Americans, the pursuit of happiness is happiness."
— George F. Will
The Washington Post recently ran a long self-congratulatory piece by conservative columnist George Will, who is celebrating 50 years as a columnist.
Anyone who has made a living for 50 years writing newspaper columns is to be congratulated. But since we are political poles apart, I’ve never paid much attention to him. Yes, like most everyone else, I’m prone to “selective exposure.”
So I probably wouldn’t have read the column if it weren’t for its peculiar headline: “The Pursuit of Happiness is Happiness.” I had to see how he supported such a statement. That, eventually, led me to his final sentence: “For Americans, the pursuit of happiness is happiness.”
Now I don’t mean to be unkind, but that’s one of the most ridiculous statements I've ever read.
It's a lovely thought, but it has little relevance to the plight of millions of Americans for whom the pursuit of happiness leads only to unhappiness, dissatisfaction and disappointment — because for them there is no "silver lining," no "rainbow's pot of gold," no "Horatio Alger" story. For them the “American Dream” is a nightmare.
As a conservative — like most of his tribe — Will fails to appreciate that, for many Americans, "happiness" is putting food on the table, keeping a roof over the family’s head and having enough money to pay for medical care.
Quoth the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Of course, initially, the promise was made only to white, male landowners. It’s taken two centuries for the promise finally to be rolled out — at least theoretically — to all Americans.
Then, of course, there’s the knotty philosophical question: “What is happiness?”
“Philosophers, theologians, psychologists … have long sought to define it. … More than simply positive mood, happiness is a state of well-being that encompasses living a good life, one with a sense of meaning and deep contentment,” according to Psychology Today.
Then there are the cynics who define happiness as “the absence of pain.”
In any case, Will seemed to define it on a purely personal level. He says for him, happiness is his work.
I’m glad his work provides him with “a sense of meaning and deep contentment.” But I wish all workers in our society could say the same.
It’s the wealthiest of Americans who have the luxury to pursue happiness — that “state of well-being.” Many others, however, live lives of quiet desperation from pay check to pay check, knowing that financial ruin could be right around the corner.
Income inequality refers to the extent to which income is distributed in an uneven manner among a population. In the U.S., the top 1% earns, on average, 40 times more than lower-income earners. The top 0.1% of income earners own as much wealth as the bottom 90% combined.
Also, for wealthy Americans, the pursuit of every possible loophole in our hopelessly muddled tax code is happiness. Happiness is paying little or nothing in taxes.
ProPublica, the investigative journalism nonprofit, has obtained years of tax returns for the wealthiest people in the country that show how they exploit the tax laws. This vast cache of IRS information shows how billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Warren Buffett pay little in income tax on their massive wealth — sometimes, even nothing.
As billionaire Warren Buffet famously and rather off-handedly said, “My secretary pays more in income tax than I do.”
I think Will’s proposition needs some editing. How about: “For wealthy Americans, the pursuit of happiness is happiness.”
For most other Americans, not so much.
Lorin R. Robinson is an author, freelance writer and former chair of the Journalism Department at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.
