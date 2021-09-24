Opinion | Map authority should fall to state Supreme Court

Redistricting season is upon us once again, and because it is unlikely the Legislature and governor will agree on the contours of new legislative and congressional districts, the task for drawing the next map will almost certainly fall to the courts. An early question is whether the state courts or federal courts will have primary jurisdiction over the process. Earlier this week, the Wisconsin Supreme Court accepted its responsibility to perform this duty, rather than punt it to the federal courts. The majority on the court should be commended for granting the petition presented to it in Johnson v. WEC.
The majority’s opinion was welcome news for those of us wanting the process to follow the path set forth in the Constitution. Federal courts should only get involved when a state court fails to accept its institutional responsibility to remedy the unconstitutional aspects of an existing map.
Everything about redistricting, starting with the U.S. Constitution itself, demonstrates that it should be addressed by states, not the federal government: "The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof ..." (emphasis added). And when the Legislature cannot get the job done, the U.S. Supreme Court says state courts, rather than federal, should pick up the mantle: "The power of the judiciary of a State to require valid reapportionment or to formulate a valid redistricting plan has not only been recognized by this Court but appropriate action by the States in such cases has been specifically encouraged," said the court in Growe v. Emison in 1993. That's why Growe reversed a federal district court that failed to defer to its state counterpart.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court in the past agreed with this premise, and it has now done so again. In the recent ruling, the court wrote, “This court has long deemed redistricting challenges a proper subject for the court’s exercise of its original jurisdiction.” This is in line with past decisions, particularly in Jensen v. Wisconsin in 2002 when the court said, “The people of this state have a strong interest in a redistricting map drawn by an institution of state government — ideally and most properly, the legislature, secondarily, this court.” And it recognized in Growe that the U.S. Supreme Court "unequivocally reaffirmed that the principles of federalism and comity establish the institutions of state government — legislative and judicial — as primary in matters of reapportionment and redistricting."
Several Democratic interest groups and voters are doing everything they can to upend those principles. They have already filed two cases in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin, hoping they can supplant the state court's rightful role in addressing what is a quintessentially state matter. This insistence on reversing the well-established order of precedence between state and federal judiciaries strongly suggests they are seeking partisan advantage in the redistricting litigation, and that they believe a federal court (seated in Madison) is more likely to be friendly to their political objectives.
The current legislative maps have but one deficiency — modest population imbalances between districts. If these must be rebalanced by a court instead of the Legislature, then it is the state Supreme Court that should step up and safeguard our fellow Wisconsinites' constitutional rights. We are glad to see the majority on the court has accepted this responsibility, rather than allowing Democratic activists to give our state court the cold shoulder as they rush to a federal venue to pursue political advantage.
Chris Reader is the executive vice president of the Institute for Reforming Government and a resident of Wisconsin.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.