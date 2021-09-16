Opinion | Legislature should allow local governments to set minimum wage

Last June, state Rep. Lisa Subeck and state Sen. Melissa Agard, both Madison Democrats, introduced legislation that would raise Wisconsin’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. The legislation is long overdue. It’s also as likely to succeed as a snowball in hell.
Workers in every state are suffering from Democrats' inability (or unwillingness) to raise the federal minimum wage. But it’s worse in Wisconsin. The Republican-controlled state Legislature is dominated by extremists unwilling to consider raising the minimum wage at the state level. That’s not all: State law also prevents cities and counties from raising the minimum wage at the local level. So in Wisconsin a minimum wage increase is stalled at every single level of government.
Prior to 2005, cities in Wisconsin could increase the local minimum wage. With a federal and state stalemate on the minimum wage, Wisconsin needs to restore local control. Local governments' inability to raise wages is contributing to a growing underclass of low-wage workers and exacerbating poverty and homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former Gov. Jim Doyle ended local control of the minimum wage in 2005 when he signed a bill that both raised Wisconsin’s minimum wage to $5.70 an hour and prohibited local governments from passing their own minimum wage increases. The legislation was a compromise with the majority Republican Legislature. Doyle couldn’t have foreseen that in just a few years Wisconsin would become the most gerrymandered state in the entire country, making such compromises a thing of the past.
More than 15 years later, it’s clear that ending local control of the minimum wage was a massive mistake. In the absence of state and federal action, cities outside Wisconsin are raising the minimum wage. For example, Minneapolis is in the process of transitioning to a $15 minimum wage by July of 2024. Meanwhile, Madison and Milwaukee have no such option, and housing costs are continuing to rise. Housing and Urban Development has released fair market rents for 2022. In 2022, fair market rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Madison will be $1,076 a month.
Many service industry workers in Madison make more than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, but far less than $15, and far less than they need to afford basic needs like housing and health insurance. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, in 2020 the mean hourly wage for “food preparation and serving related” workers in Madison was $12.40 an hour.
Democrats in the Legislature should introduce a resolution that allows local governments to raise the minimum wage, and Gov. Tony Evers should make the issue part of his reelection campaign. Allowing local governments to raise the minimum wage would enable them to do something to improve the lives of the working-class people on the frontlines of the pandemic, often unable to work from home. A minimum wage increase in any Wisconsin city would lift a significant number of people out of poverty.
Some Republicans may be willing to consider restoring local control. While Republicans in the state Legislature are generally hostile to increasing the minimum wage, many are adamantly pro-local control. As Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said when state Republicans successfully ended the stay-at-home order, “As a Republican, I believe in local control.”
Restoration of local control of the minimum wage isn’t unprecedented. Colorado banned local control of the minimum wage in 1999. However, in 2019 their state Legislature voted to reverse the decision.
It’s true that restoring local control of the minimum wage will be an uphill battle. However, it’s far more likely to succeed than a bill that increases the statewide minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Democrats should use every tool at their disposal to improve the lives of working Wisconsinites. If there’s any chance they can find common ground with Republicans over local control of the minimum wage, they owe it to the low-wage workers of Wisconsin to try.
Sara Adams lives in Madison.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.